Former University of Pittsburgh football player wanted in connection with shots fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former University of Pittsburgh football player is wanted in connection with shots fired in Clairton.

In a message on Facebook On Monday, Allegheny County police said Paris Ford is facing charges in connection with the March 15 incident. Ford was a defensive back at Pitt from 2018 to 2020. The 25-year-old Pittsburgh native attended Steel Valley High School before joining the Panthers.

Paris Ford #12 of the Pittsburgh Panthers returns an interception for a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)



In the Facebook post, Allegheny County police said officers were notified around noon on March 15 of shots fired at a home on Third Street in Clairton. Police responded and identified a vehicle tied to the shots fired. The vehicle, police said, was later spotted along Route 51 by Whitehall and Brentwood officers, and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police said several men ran from the car when it stopped. Officials said one was arrested and two fled by car. The vehicle was then spotted in Bethel Park and a pursuit began. Shortly afterwards, the driver crashed around 12:45 p.m. and two men were arrested, police said.

Police said afterward that Ford was also involved. They identified him through witness interviews and surveillance videos, according to police.

“Ford is captured on surveillance cameras fleeing the suspect vehicle during the initial traffic stop along Route 51,” police said in the Facebook post.

Two other people are charged in connection with the shots fired: 26-year-old Jaylin Howard and 25-year-old Donye Felton. The third person was arrested and released.

Ford is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied building and recklessly endangering another person. If you know where Ford is, police should call the provincial police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

More from CBS News