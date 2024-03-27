Sundevil Tennis aims for a big year | Sport

Espaola's tennis teams are filled with personalities.

It is clearly visible during the matches as they cheer each other on, react strongly to almost every point, or a Go Devils! spreads through the courts. Even opponents notice and comment on their team's camaraderie.

“We just signed up to be positive,” team coach Nancy Suazo said. Tennis is good for them. It's a way to just relax and compete. My nature is to stay as positive as possible. Positivity wins in the end. Were family.

The Espaola Valleys tennis teams both won their quads in Espaola this weekend and continue strong seasons.

The 2023 season was in many ways the best in school history. The boys team won their first round match in an 11-over-6 bout to reach the quarterfinals. The girls team reached the semifinals, defeating the No. 3 seed. And a girls doubles team of Jennifer Gallegos and Olivia Suazo made it to the semifinals.

“I get very emotional talking about it,” senior Ian Gaytan said. Were a family. Just making history for our school is a lot of fun, being part of that is fun. Without our hard work and determination about what we like and what we want from this sport, I don't think we would be there.

And most of those players return. All six boys players return from last year, as do four of the six girls.

Since then, they practiced all summer long, often on their own time, and often early in the morning.

Ian Gaytan, now a senior, returns to his role as the top boys singles player. Gaytan has been playing the No. 1 flight for three years and has been one of the oldest members of the team and therefore a leader for most of those years.

It's been a lot of fun being with the same group of guys for the past three years, Gaytan said.

For the girls, seniors Aubrianna Garduno and Gallegos serve as leaders.

On their home quad, the Sundevil teams both defeated all of Miyamura, Grants and Valencia.

The boys team went 26-1 in their matches and lost only one singles match. They won 8-1 against a Miyamura team that was ranked No. 5 in the state last year and reached the quarterfinals.

The girls team won 9-0 against Valencia, 7-2 against Grants, a team that reached the semi-finals last year, and then sweated out a 5-4 victory over Miyamura, a strong team that has improved since reaching the quarter-finals in 2023.

The Sundevils tied Miyamura 3-3 in their singles matches, winning the top three and setting the doubles match. And they won the top two, with Suazo and Gallegos winning 7-5, 6-2 and Garduno and Isabella Archuleta winning theirs in a super tiebreak.

All year long, the Sundevils have, somewhat unintentionally, faced a tougher schedule. They faced top teams at tournaments in El Paso, Alamogordo, Carlsbad and Farmington.

The Sundevils are back home next weekend when they host Los Alamos, St. Michaels and Santa Fe Prep. They will continue to play in perhaps the toughest district for both boys and girls, but will do their best to come out on top.

We have a target on our back, Gaytan said. When you have a target on your back, you have to play better. We looked at just working towards it and grinding towards it.

Suazo said the team is still accepting anyone who wants to join the team.