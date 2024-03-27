Sports
Eastern Hockey League – EHL Frozen Finals: Little Flyers Stun Railers, 5-4, in OT Thriller
Andrew Henry scored the winning goal in overtime as the Little Flyers defeated the Railers Jr. Defeated Hockey Club 5-4 to take a 1-0 lead in an Eastern Hockey League semi-final.
Nick Storti scored a pair of goals for Philadelphia as the team won its first Frozen Finals game in Providence since 2019. Ronnie Petrucci was spectacular in net, making 41 saves as the Little Flyers were defeated 45-21 by the Railers.
It was the fourth consecutive playoff game in which Petrucci faced 40 or more shots in a game and he won them all.
It's fun having to deal with a lot of photos, I think I've gotten used to it. “I know it's coming, I know it's going to happen, but I have the confidence in my team to get the win,” Petrucci said. We all really came together as a team and closed it out.
Storti opened the scoring six minutes and 42 seconds into the match with a wrist shot from the point, throwing it through a maze of bodies in front of him. The play was reviewed when Storti caught the pass right on the blue line, and the referees confirmed the play was onside.
A few minutes later, the Little Flyers continued on the power play with Storti doubling the lead, firing a wrist shot from the top of the point as it made its way past Railers goalkeeper Adam Casper.
The Railers got the lion's share of shots throughout the game, finally breaking through when William Stephens skated down the left wing and made a shot that deflected off a defender's stick and floated over Petrucci. Connor McAleer tied the game a few minutes later on the power play when Jack Wineman won the faceoff back from McAleer, where he made a high-glove shot.
Just 39 seconds into the third period, Wineman gave the Railers their first lead of the game. Marcus Chrisafidies wrapped himself around the net and slid a pass to Wineman, who tapped in a one-timer from close range.
Philadelphia took back the lead later in the third period with two goals. Trevor Kruczek deflected a point shot from Brendan Johns to make it 3-3, then Jaeseok Lee scored a shorthanded goal to give the Little Flyers a 4-3 lead.
Over the final nine minutes of regulation, the Railers continued to push for the equalizer, and it was Austin Jerzak who tied the game with 1.2 seconds left. Daniel Prazma set up Thor Hansen for a one-timer at the hash marks, and Jerzak buried the rebound to make it 4-4.
Flyers head coach Mark Catron talked about the Railers' equalizer and how his team managed to bounce back for overtime.
I wanted to go to the locker room to make sure they weren't so down that they forgot they had an overtime game here. They knew what to expect, and they are such a good team; You can't do any favors against them, Catron said.
It looked like the Railers were going to get the win 1:11 into overtime when Chase Carney snapped a one-timer past Petrucci, but the puck hit the post, bounced off Andrew Henry's shin guards and hit the platform of the net where it looked like it at first. went inside. After a quick review, it was confirmed that the puck ended up on the net, but never in the goal.
The puck got stuck between the post and the outside of the net. “I was a little worried they would report it because there wasn't a camera on that side, but I knew it wasn't in the net,” Petrucci said of the play.
Not long after the Railers' near miss, Henry entered the zone on the power play and fired a shot blocker sideline to give the Little Flyers the 5-4 victory and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
The Little Flyers, who started the postseason in the play-in round and have won every game this postseason, will have a chance to complete the sweep on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
