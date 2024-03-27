My name is associated with promoting T20 cricket these days, but I still have it: Virat Kohli





Bengaluru: “I still have it, I think,” said Virat Kohli as he reaffirmed his T20 credentials, unwilling to be just the megastar whose name is 'linked to promoting the game' two months before cricket uncharted territory enters with the T20 World Cup in the US. Kohli, who is back after a two-month paternity break, scored 77 off 49 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings on Monday evening and deservedly walked away with player of the match. “I know my name is quite attached to promoting the game in many parts of the world these days when it comes to T20 cricket. But I still have it, I think,” said the 35-year-old father of two . in the post-match presentation. The hallmark of Kohli's stylish batting was the way he stepped out to send the fast bowlers over the extra cover boundary. The former India captain has nothing left to prove, but he realizes the need for constant evolution in the T20 format. His comments come against the backdrop of endless media speculation over the team composition for the marquee event to be jointly hosted by the US and West Indies from June 1. “Well, I mean, you have to (make additions to your game),” he said when asked about playing offside against the pacers. “People know I play the cover drive quite well, so they don't allow me to punch holes, and with guys like KG (Kagiso Rabada) and Arshdeep (Singh), he's long too. So I mean, if they' If you hit length, you have to create some momentum in the ball,” he said. “And once you get closer to the ball, you kind of negate the bounce that's going to happen. You're more likely to encounter it. So I mean, you have to come up with a game plan here and there and try to keep improving your game.” match,” he explained during the post-match presentation. It was surreal not being recognized for two months. Kohli had missed the five-match Test series against England as he was abroad for the birth of his second child. The long break allowed him to spend some much-needed quality time with his family and not being recognized on the street was something he enjoyed the most. “We weren't in the country. We were in a place where people didn't recognize us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months. For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience. If you “Obviously, having two kids, things become completely different from a family perspective. So just the ability to be together, the connections you make with your older child, it's amazing,” he said. “I mean, I couldn't have been more grateful to God for the opportunity I had to spend time with my family,” he said. For Kohli, not being bothered is a luxury and he enjoyed every moment of his time away from the limelight. “And yes, right where we were, I told the boys (RCB teammates) that when we got back, the voices at home felt a lot louder,” he said. “I couldn't look up because I just wasn't used to my name being called for two months. And then you immediately hear those loud noises and then you're in it again. But it was beautiful. It's a great experience to just be a to be another person on the road and not be recognized, and just go about their lives that people would normally do on a daily basis,” he said. Kohli is also forever grateful to the loyal and passionate RCB fans who continue to support the team that is yet to win the IPL. “It's been going on for years and you know, people talk about a lot of other things when you play sports. The performances, the statistics, the numbers. At the end of the day when you look back, you're not going to do that. ” think about the numbers and the statistics,” he said. “It's the memories you create. Famously, Rahul bhai (India head coach) says the exact same thing to us in the dressing room these days. When you play, you play with heart and soul because you will miss these times if you” I'm with your friends in the locker room playing for the fans. So the relationship that happened organically over so many years is something I can never, ever forget. Just the love, appreciation and support I have received for so many. Those have been great years,” Kohli added. (Published March 26, 2024, 7:05 AM IS)

