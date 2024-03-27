Sports
Illinois football on the hunt for the elite four-star defensive lineman class of 2025
The Illinois football team is rebuilding and Bret Bielema has the program on the right track.
Bielema's first three recruiting classes as head coach of the Illini ranked No. 46, No. 38 and No. 49 in the country. That's three consecutive top-50 finishes, which hasn't happened in more than a decade.
Illinois is on track to have a top-50 recruiting class again in 2025. But I actually believe we can reach greater heights than that. I think this class could end up being in the top 40.
Adding a player like Nathaniel Marshall would go a long way toward securing that top-40 recruiting class. Marshall is a 6-foot-1, 265-pound defensive lineman from Fenwick High School in Illinois. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 73 player in the class of 2025. He is also the No. 11 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 2 player coming out of the state of Illinois.
On Monday, Illinois moved one step closer to landing Marshall. The talented lineman narrowed his top list to just 12 teams and included Miami (FL), Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, USC, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and Illinois.
When most people read about the teams Illinois is competing with, they probably think we don't have a chance. However, that does not seem to be the case.
Currently, On3.com has Miami (FL) as the predicted landing spot for Marshall. That makes sense as the Hurricanes are recruiting Illinois State well, landing top recruit Marquise Lightfoot from the 2024 class.
However, Marshall begins to plan official visits. Which program will be the first to receive an official visit from the top 100 recruits? That would be Illinois.
Illinois will receive its first official visit on June 7. It is important that the Illini can show that Champaign is the place to be. The rest of the top 12 will also bring a lot of firepower, which is a bit scary. But at least we have a foot in the door to potentially land this top athlete.
You better bet there's a lot of photos waiting for Marshall from day one too. He undoubtedly envisions a starting job as a first-year.
I like what Illinois has on the market defense line coming into the 2024 campaign. Anthony Johnson and Dennis Briggs Jr. were great additions. TeRah Edwards should see a lot of snaps as well. But all three players are seniors. They will leave after this season.
So there are a lot of young guys left to fill those voids. I think Eddie Tuerk will be a great piece of the puzzle. I'm also curious to see how Angelo McCullom and Demetrius John develop.
Marshall could come into the program in 2025 and land a starting job since there is so much uncertainty. He would get a chance to develop early in his career, which is huge if you want to make it to the NFL. Illinois also does an excellent job developing defensive linemen. Those are two big selling points in what will be a tough recruitment to land.
