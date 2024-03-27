Tennis players want a seat at the table as tennis ponders landscape change | The mighty 790 KFGO

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Changes to the landscape of professional tennis appear certain in the coming years and as blueprints are drawn up and new tournaments proposed, players are determined their voices are heard.

A proposal for a radical overhaul of the elite game was tabled this month by the organizers of the Grand Slams in Indian Wells as Saudi Arabia, which has gotten a foot in the door through the men's tour, looks to expand its investment.

It seems everyone believes tennis can generate more revenue, but the way the sport is structured and how the new money is distributed seems likely to be thrown away over the next eighteen months.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) believes that players should at least have a place at the table.

Regardless of the details surrounding any proposals, we are confident that improvements are possible, PTPA director Ahmad Nassar told Reuters.

We believe there is a tremendous amount of additional value that can be unlocked, which would directly benefit players, fans and the industry as a whole.

This untapped potential underlines our belief in the need for continued player input and involvement.

Founded in 2020 by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, the PTPA is a relatively new voice in a tennis world long ruled by a variety of sometimes cooperative, sometimes conflicting organizations.

The Grand Slams, the Australian Open, the French Open Wimbledon and the US Open are the biggest tournaments on the calendar and have their own shows, while the ATP runs the elite men's tour and the WTA the women's tour.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) oversees the entire game and looks after the junior tours, Olympic competition and the Davis and Billie Jean King Cups.

The COVID pandemic, which caused major disruption at the top end of the game and cost stakeholders hundreds of millions of dollars, was a catalyst for conversations about streamlining the governance structure.

Another driver of change is the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages more than $700 billion in assets and has already changed the landscape in sports such as golf and football.

The PIF is already in the ATP world rankings and will be working together on a number of high-profile tournaments from this season onwards.

Lew Sherr, head of the United States Tennis Association, which runs the US Open, last week made public the blueprint for the future drawn up by the organizers of the four majors.

Tennis is an attractive sport, but it is underperforming commercially, Sherr said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

There are just too many tournaments that are not viable. Ten events determine 80% of all economics. Four of them are the Grand Slams plus six others.

If we can step in and try to address the structural issues facing the sport, perhaps a new opportunity will emerge.

PREMIER TOUR

The Grand Slams propose a streamlined Premier Tour, comprising the four majors and ten other combined elite events for men and women, as well as one team competition and season finals.

Sherr said the new model, which would relegate about 125 current ATP and WTA events to a lower level, could generate an additional $1 billion in annual revenue for the game.

Recent media reports suggest that the Saudi PIF has offered the same amount for each of the ATP and WTA tours.

The ATP and PIF declined to comment on the reports.

The timing of the Premier Tour proposal is seen by some as a response to the PIF's ambition to own and run an elite Masters tournament, possibly before the year's Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Any move to add a tournament to an already packed calendar would worsen player and fan fatigue, American great John McEnroe recently told Reuters.

The ATP and WTA, meanwhile, are continuing their efforts to merge their commercial and media rights as they look to make the tours more attractive to broadcasters and sponsors.

The WTA, which is widely expected to bring the season finale to Saudi Arabia, said through its spokesperson that it is exploring greater coordination in the sport.

These discussions have been ongoing for some time and while they remain positive and constructive, there is currently no consensus within the sport on a desired outcome, the WTA spokesperson said.

The WTA will continue to focus on delivering another exciting season and executing our growth plans, while assessing the proposals from Saudi Arabia and the Grand Slams.

The ITF said it would continue to be part of the talks and was committed to ensuring the long-term growth and sustainability of the sport.

In the early days, there are a lot of rumors and speculation in the media, an ITF spokesperson said.

We can assure you that the improvement of our sport will always be our focus and will be at the heart of all discussions we are part of.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)