Nantucket Stream | Boys hockey captains surprise 7-year-old flag





With the winter sports season in the rearview mirror, a feel-good moment took place Monday night for the Nantucket boys hockey team and their six seniors as they put a bow on their high school hockey careers by showing their support for the 7-year-old standard bearer. was denied by the MIAA to lead the team onto the ice during the state quarterfinals earlier this month. As many know by now, the MIAA denied 7-year-old flagwoman Lyla Larivee the opportunity to lead the Whalers onto the ice at Gallo Arena before their state quarterfinal earlier this month due to insurance issues. It's something she's done every game for the past two years while waving a Whaler Pride flag. We're told she was devastated and later hid in the back corner behind the stands, visibly upset after receiving the news as she felt she had done something wrong. The Whalers spent time before the game, during the intermissions of that game, and after the game supporting her, while also trying to deal with the fact that their season and hockey careers were over at the same time. This also occurred after the year-long suspension of their second leading scorer Braden Knapp, which became statewide news. The support for Lyla continued Monday night. During their hockey awards ceremony, the seniors put together a surprise that completely shocked her. They gave Lyla a personalized jersey with her NorEasters Hockey number on it (which was number 2 – oddly enough the same as Braden Knapps) and her name. They also gave her a senior photo personalized to her.

When she talked to one of the hockey parents afterward, she said the motive behind it was that these boys love her like a little sister and wanted Lyla to know how much she is part of the team. The seniors also signed the shirt with their name, number and their graduation year. They also gave Lyla the silver sharpie so that the next graduating seniors could sign her jersey as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nantucketcurrent.com/sports/boys-hockey-captains-surprise-7-year-old-flag-bearer-with-gifts-following-miaa-denial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos