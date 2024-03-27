Nick Hockley confirms ICC push to protect Test cricket's future, Ireland series postponed, video





Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has confirmed an effort by the ICC to ensure Test cricket is sustainable for all full member states, promising Australia will continue to be good tourists for years to come. Speaking to reporters at the MCG on Wednesday morning, Hockley stated that players still view Test cricket as the pinnacle of the sport and that CA would be more proactive in promoting the game's longest format. Last summer here proved the resilience of Test cricket and how entertaining it is, Hockley said. It requires us all to work together, it requires us to be really good tourists, and we have proven that, and we continue to prove that. We just have to keep supporting each other. Our job is to work together to ensure the top format of the game goes from strength to strength in all countries. That's a real topic of discussion around the ICC table. Hockleys' comments come after reports that Australia and England are taking the lead in setting minimum test match payments for men's cricketers, putting all players on a similar level. As reported by the Sydney Morning Heraldthe move is part of a wider initiative by the ICC to protect the primacy of Test cricket. Currently, it is more lucrative for cricketers from the West Indies and South Africa to ply their trade in domestic T20 competitions than represent their countries at Test level. Watch every match of the 2024 IPL season LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a new incentive program that encouraged players to prioritize first-class cricket, with significant bonuses paid to regular Test players. This scheme is not only intended to encourage players to participate in the purest format of the sport, but also addresses the evolving dynamics of the cricket landscape, ensuring parity with match rates in other formats and competitive cricket, the BCCI said in a statement. This initiative is in line with our vision to promote Test cricket as the pinnacle of the sport. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images for Cricket Australia Source: Getty Images Meanwhile, it appears Ireland's first-ever bilateral series against Australia will be postponed due to budget constraints. The four-match series, due to take place in August and September, will not go ahead as planned as Cricket Ireland faces significant costs to stage matches. What we had in the FTP as a whole, it was a real challenge to deliver everything. We have almost too much cricket for the number of venues we have, said Richard Holdsworth, high performance director of Cricket Ireland. ESPNcricinfo earlier in the month. The cost of putting on games in Ireland has increased significantly since Covid. Hotel prices and the setting up of temporary infrastructure for sites have increased astronomically. FULL SCHEDULE FOR CRICKET SUMMER 2024/25 Women's T20I series against New Zealand September 19: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay September 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay September 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane Women's ODI series against India December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane December 11: WACA Ground, Perth Women's Ashes ODI series January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney January 14: Junction Oval, Melbourne January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart Women's Ashes T20I series January 20: SCG, Sydney January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Women's Ashes Test Competition January 30 – February 2: MCG, Melbourne (D/N) Men's ODI series vs Pakistan November 4: MCG, Melbourne November 8: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide November 10: Perth Stadium, Perth Men's T20I series against Pakistan November 14: The Gabba, Brisbane November 16: SCG, Sydney November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart Men's Test series against India November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne January 3-7: SCG, Sydney

