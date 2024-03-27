



Baltimore, Maryland (March 26, 2024)The Mount St. Mary's men's tennis team rallied to beat Loyola 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon. The Mount women's team fell to the Greyhounds 6-1. Loyola opened the men's match by sweeping all three doubles matches to take a 1-0 lead. Continues to win Philippos Zachiotis at number 2 singles and Elliot Stevens at No. 4, the singles put the Mount ahead, 2-1. The one from the mountain Lucas Papayoanou fell in three sets at No. 4 singles while Akarsh Gaonkar gained an edge in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 singles, allowing Loyola to regain the lead at 3-2. Pablo Martinez Zuccardi rallied from a set down to win in three sets at No. 5 singles to level the score, and Ryan Wagners The third set victory at No. 6 singles clinched the win. On the women's side, Sofia Kostirko won at No. 1 singles for the Mountaineers in the 6-1 loss to the Greyhounds. Valentine's Day muddy also fell in a third set super tiebreaker at No. 5 singles in a hard-fought match for the Mountaineers. NEXT ONE: The Mount women's team will play at George Mason on Wednesday, April 3 at 2 p.m. The men's team has a pair of games on Thursday, April 4, with a 2:00 PM home game with Longwood and a 5:00 PM road game at McDaniel. Men's match Mount St. Mary's 4, Loyola 3

DOUBLE No. 1: Nick Haggar and Oliver Davey (LOY) final. Jarrett Carnibad And Philippos Zachiotis (MSM), 6-2

No. 2: George Cavo and Nick Lawliss (LOY) final. Ryan Wagner And Elliot Stevens (MSM), 6-4

No. 3: Matt Cardano and Cristian Pemueller (LOY) defend. Akarsh Gaonkar And Marcel Cronin (MSM), 6-4

SINGLES No. 1: Cardano (LOY) def. Gaonkar (MSM), 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

When. 2: Zachiotis (MSM) final. Haggar (LOY), 6-1, 6-4

No. 3: Stevens (MSM) def. Davey (LOY), 7-5, 6-3

No. 4: Lawliss (LOY) def. Lucas Papayoanou (MSM), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Number 5: Pablo Martinez Zuccardi (MSM) final Ryan Boland (LOY), 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-2

Number 6: Ryan Wagner (MSM) final Dylan Koziol (LOY), 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Men's records: Loyola 5-9; Assemble 6-10 Loyola 6, Mount St. Mary's 1 women's match

DOUBLE No. 1: Christine Richiez and Lauren Manwiller (LOY) defend. Sofia Kostirko And Margherita Trolese (MSM), 6-2

No. 2: Olivia Tracey and Liza Tankimovich (LOY) final. Valentine's Day muddy And Riya Mathur (MSM), 7-5

No. 3: Jocelyn Assael and Emi Shivmakur (LOY) defend. Adriana Barney And Beautiful fisherman (MSM), 6-4

SINGLES No. 1: Kostirko (MSM) def. Tracey (LOY), 6-4, 6-0

No. 2: Richiez (LOY) def. Trolese (MSM), 6-3, 6-0

No. 3: Tankimovich (LOY) def. Barney (MSM), 6-3, 6-4

No. 4: Manwiller (LOY) def. Stephanie Huseby (MSM), 7-5, 6-0

Know. 5: Anna Rico (LOY) def. Muddy (MSM), 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4)

No. 6: Shivmakur (LOY) final Emma Kaden (MSM), 6-0, 6-2

Women's records: Loyola 7-4; Assemble 2-7

