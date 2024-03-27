Lyon headlines Australia's new fortress

Australia will be keen to avoid slipping into a 10-year winless streak against India when the Border-Gavaskar series begins in Perth next summer

Nathan Lyon will return to statistically his best venue in Australia for next summer's blockbuster Border-Gavaskar series opener as the hosts try to avoid sliding into a decade-long run without wins against India.

Australia can draw on the experiences of five players in their current squad who were involved in their most recent Test series victory against the world's number one Test nation, in 2014-15, and Lyon are the most experienced of the bunch, having played against them 27 times during a Baggy Green career that began in 2011.

Only one of those Tests came at WA's relatively new Perth Stadium, where Australia recorded four wins from as many matches and where Lyon put in a player-of-the-match performance with eight wickets in 2018, the first time the venue had Test.

Five and a half years later, Lyon has 27 wickets in four matches at the 60,000-seat stadium while operating at his best average (18.00) and strike-rate (41.6) of any ground in Australia.

“We were able to play on some really nice wickets there, and I was able to get a bit of spin and bounce there,” he told cricket.com.au. “There aren't many other surfaces in Australia like this. It's quite nice. The (groundsmen) there are doing really well, especially over the last few years.”

Australia let the Border-Gavaskar Trophy slip through their fingers when India last toured in 2020-21, surrendering a one-nil lead before failing to eliminate India on the final day of both the third and fourth Test, wasting a number of gold-plated titles. opportunities when both matches seemed up for grabs.

It gave India back-to-back series wins in Australia, the only two times they have ever triumphed Down Under.

“I think we're a completely different team now, under Pat (Cummins) captaincy,” Lyon said. “We are a nice, calm, collected cricket team. I feel like we've all matured and become better and more experienced.

“If we try to learn from our past mistakes and make sure that as a bowling unit we put pressure on them in different ways, hopefully we can take a few more chances this time.

All Lyon milestone wickets from 1 to 500

“I (also) watch a few series in India and I just think, 'If we had done this a little differently, a little better, we could possibly have (won)'.

“But it's quite easy to sit back and say that. It's about making sure we're well prepared. I'm looking forward to it. We're going to have a long break, so the boys will do that.” There's an itch to get back out there and play some decent Test matches and I feel like with the way Andrew (McDonald, head coach) and Pat are getting the Test team going, there's a lot of confidence, there's a lot believe.

Lyon took a 10-wicket haul in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington earlier this month and the 36-year-old, who now sits on 530 Test wickets, insists he is still improving as he continues to learn his trade.

Waiting in the wings for Australia are a host of spinners eager to prove themselves as heir to his throne, and after a 46-wicket Sheffield Shield campaign, WA off Corey Rochiccioli has added his name to that list, although Lyon are unbothered due to increasing competition for its position.

“He's been quite impressive this summer and he's certainly put himself into (national) calculations,” he said. “(WA) is the pinnacle of state cricket at the moment and the 'Roc' deserves a lot of credit as he seems to be getting better every day.

“I have my own goals and I know I can get better. I know there are a few things I want to work on to get better, so I feel like I still have a lot of cricket left in me.

“But it's fun to see how young officers are going around, how they're going about it and reminding myself of what I need to do to keep improving and my understanding of it.

“And it's really nice to see some finger spinners doing really well in Australia. It's usually a pretty tough place to bowl, but it looks like the spin department will remain in a pretty handy place.”

