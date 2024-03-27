Sports
The Minnesota Wild are technically still in the playoff hunt despite missing several must-win games. That's what makes the sport so damn fun. Even though this is a sub-.500 team, they can still deliver some must-watch moments. They will regularly surprise the opposition.
Why do teams lose to the Wild? Minnesota shut down two of its top four defensemen. Filip Gustavsson, the younger of their two goalkeepers, has struggled so much that 39-year-old Marc-Andre Fleury is carrying the burden. Minnesota's best two-way player, Joel Eriksson Ek, is out indefinitely. Two of their three biggest cap hits are to Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, who play on other teams.
Why are these pesky Wildlings too stubborn to roll over and tank, as many teams have done in the past to jump on the draft board to secure the next big player? If the Wild were blessed enough to get the next Connor Bedard or Jack Hughes on this roster, it would add about three to five wins to this team. The Vegas Golden Knights would be chasing Minnesota, not the other way around.
Still, even if a lottery player doesn't arrive this fall, it's not like they won't get help. The Wild have two Russians who can change the team chemistry as they build a winning future. Danila Yurov has broken Vladimir Tarasenko's KHL points record for a 20-year-old. But we shouldn't overlook another Russian heading to the Xcel Energy Center.
Vladislav Firstov, 22 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 181 pounds. left wing from Yaroslavl, Russia. Firstov was selected in the 2nd round with the 42nd pick in 2019. He just finished his KHL season playing for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod and now plays in Des Moines for the Iowa Wild. The transition for these guys is a constant adjustment as they must continue to evolve as players and young men. Not only are they away from their friends and family, but they also have to learn a new language in a new country.
However, Firstov is no stranger to the United States, or even to Iowa. He played for the Waterloo Black Hawks in the USHL during the 2018-2019 season. There he recorded 26 goals and 32 assists in 62 games before Minnesota drafted him, and by the end of the season he was a USHL All-Rookie. From there, he played for the University of Connecticut during the 2019-2020 season, where he scored 11 goals and 12 assists in 34 games to make the NCAA East All-Rookie team.
Firstov should be productive faster than Marat Khusnutdinov and Danila Yurov. He has played in many different leagues and has been productive at every level. Firstov is a big-bodied player who can expand his game while offering top-six skills. If Minnesota allows him to learn and mature around a young Russian group led by Kirill Kaprizov, he could flourish in St. Paul.
If Kaprizov helps Firstov and Yurov as he has doneChusnutdinov, it will speed up the process of getting used to the NHL. That's something intangible that Bill Guerin was counting on when he went looking for highly skilled Russian players, the likes of which many teams overlook. (Although it should be said that Firstov was selected during Paul Fenton's regime.)
Guerin positioned his locker room appropriately to make these types of transitions smooth. Not only to help them play well on the ice, but to build a camaraderie between these players from all over the world who make Minnesota their home away from home. Minnesotans will welcome them for their exciting style of play, and that combination should make the Xcel Energy Center electric on game days. Maybe someone like Khusnutdinov is unfamiliar with the language the fans speak, but the energy in the air is universal. With more than 18,000 fans excited to see the athleticism, sportsmanship and team play of these players, they will contribute to the team, and vice versa.
The NHL's salary cap is expected to rise approximately $87.7 million for the 2024-2025 season, the league announced Monday during the Board of Directors meeting. The Wild still have that dead cap space, but having potentially three Russian players – Yurov, Firstov and Khusnutdinov – on rookie contracts in the fall and ready to play at this level could help them compete. With next year's NHL roster largely in place, plus the new faces already developing in the system, Guerin can focus on a short list of players he needs to shape this young, motivated group into contenders .
