



Former RHTYSC secretary donates $100,000 worth of cricket balls to the club – Hundreds of kites distributed to children per club Kaieteursport – Former secretary of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, Raymond Haniff, presented $100,000 worth of cricket balls to the cricket team last Sunday. Haniff, who also represented the RHTYSC at second and first division level in its early days, also committed to contributing 100 tennis balls to the club's coaching program for the under 11 and under 13 teams. Haniff, the Managing Director of Diversity Investment Inc, a company based in Lot 36 Happy Acres, ECD, stated that he would always be grateful to the RHTYSC MS for the role the club played in his life. Haniff was part of the club's second division team that won the Sydney Sabsook Memorial tournament in 1992 and the JC Budhu Second Division Cup in 1994 and 1995. He also made numerous appearances for the club at First Division level. Haniff's best bowling effort as a medium pacer was 5 for 27 against Bloomfield. He was secretary of the club for a number of years before current secretary Hilbert Foster replaced him. Foster thanked Haniff and company for their help and stated that the balls would be a great support to the club's large membership base. The RHTYSC has teams at the Under11, Under13, Under15, Under17, Under19, Under21, Under23, second division, women's and first division levels. The club has won a total of 122 cricket tournaments at all levels, including three national titles, since its inception in September 1990 by three-time Commonwealth Service Awardee St. Francis Xavier Youth Club. The club has also produced an impressive list of 121 players who have played for Berbice and Guyana. In addition, a total of twelve RHTYSC members have played for the West Indies and the United States, including Asad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Kevin Sinclair, Shemaine Campbell, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Erva Giddings, Dominic Ricky and Askay Homraj. Foster also noted that the club has produced players such as Esan Crandon, Delbert Hicks, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Jonathan Rampersaud, Matthew Pottaya, Shawn Grant, Plaffiana Millington and Kemraj Mahadeo. For 2024, the RHTYSC has produced eight national players at senior level, women's level, under 15 level and won titles at U11, U13, U23 and First Division level. Organizing Secretary, Robby Kissoonlall, who is also the club's cricket manager, expressed his gratitude to Haniff and Diversity Investment Inc for their assistance. Kissoonlall stated that the club's membership was growing daily and noted that the development program of coaches Winston Smith and Ryan Kissoonlall would benefit most. Meanwhile, the club's cricket teams have handed out over a thousand Easter kites to children across Berbice over the past week as part of their personal development programme. The teams Poonai Under11 and Under13, Farfan and Mendes Under15, Bakewell Under17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under19 and Under23, Metro females and Namilco Thunderbolt Under21 and First Division raised the kites through sponsorship from friends of the club and distributed them through the club's network of friends including Port Mourant Hospital Therapy Unit, Whim Cricket Club, St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, Marantha Faith Ministries and Sharon Congregational Chapel.

