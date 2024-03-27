PHOTOS: Scenes from North Dakota State Bison football pro day – InForum





FARGO Zach Mathis was pleased with the performance he posted Tuesday at North Dakota State's football pro day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex. The Bison receiver stood at nearly 6 feet tall and weighed 220 pounds and posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.63 seconds, according to figures released by NDSU. I feel like it went as well as I could,” Mathis said. 'I'm glad I gave it everything I got. All I know is that I did my best. I'm certainly grateful for that. Offensive linemen Jalen Sundell And Jake Kubasdefensive back Jayden Price and run back TaMerick Williams also participated for the Bizon. Minot State defensive back Knylen Miller Levi and defensive lineman from the University of Jamestown Paul Vandal also worked for representatives of 18 NFL and two Canadian Football League teams. Mathis also recorded a time of 7.14 seconds in the three-cone drill and added a broad jump of 9-foot-11 and a vertical jump of 36.5 inches. Mathis said he would be open to playing in the CFL if given the opportunity. Obviously the NFL is the dream, but I just want to keep playing the game, and in any form I'm open to it,” said Mathis, who had 46 catches for 665 yards and six touchdowns this past season. Former Bison offensive linemen Cordell Volsonwho now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Billy Turnera longtime NFL veteran, was also present at the pro day on Tuesday. It's great,” Mathis said. “It just shows the outpouring of support. The fact that they came back and took time out of their schedule while they could train or do something to support us really means a lot. Below are scenes from Tuesday's pro day: Jayden Price runs drills during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Jalen Sundell runs drills during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Former Bison and current Cincinnati Bengal Cordell Volson talks with Gray Zabel and head coach Tim Polasek during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Former Bison and NFL free agent Billy Turner participates in NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. David Samson/The Forum TaMerik Williams runs drills during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Former Bison and NFL free agent Billy Turner signs a New York Jets jersey for head coach Tim Polasek during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. David Samson/The Forum Jalen Sundell and Jake Kubas practice during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Jalen Sundell talks with former Bison and current Cincinnati Bengal Cordell Volson during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Zach Mathis catches a pass during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Jalen Sundell runs drills during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Jalen Sundell runs drills during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Jayden Price sprints during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Jalen Sundell takes a break between practices during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Jayden Price warms up before participating in NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Jalen Sundell runs drills during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum Jamestown's Paul Vandal runs drills during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. David Samson/The Forum Minot State's Knylen Miller-Levi sprints during NDSU Pro Day at the Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

David Samson/The Forum

Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and assists with North Dakota State's football coverage. Peterson has worked at the newspaper since 1996.

