Sports
Brennan's Historic Night leads UCLA past UCSB in Extras, 13-12
THE ANGELS Sophomore midfielder Payton Brennan rolled a grounder up the middle and off the second base bag into the bottom of the 12e inning to yield a 13-12 walk-off win for UCLA over UC Santa Barbara in a wild Tuesday marathon at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
The knock, which was easily cashed in JonJon Vaughns from third base, capped off a historic seven-for-seven performance for Brennan. With the performance, Brennan became the first UCLA (10-12) player to record seven hits in a game since Casey Haerther against Arizona on March 29, 2008.
Brennan's seven hits included his first career home run in the seventh inning and a double. He added five singles and finished just a triple short in the cycle. After entering the game with six hits and a .194 batting average on the season, Brennan nearly doubled his clip by the end of the day as he now sits with a .342 average.
The Rocklin, California native's offensive outburst was one of the standout storylines of a game that featured almost everything. In the four-hour, 44-minute game, the teams combined for 41 hits, 31 runners on base, 14 pitchers used, 485 pitches thrown, six ties and four lead changes.
The Bruins trailed four times over the course of the game, including in do-or-die scenarios in the ninth and 11th.e innings, but fought back each time to tie the score before Brennan's walk-off heroics in the 12e. UCSB fell to 13-8 with the loss.
All but one of the UCLA starters had a hit in the game, with six multi-appearances and several Bruins having notable offensive performances overall.
Freshman third baseman Roch Cholowsky (2-6, three RBIs) and graduated catcher Quint Landis (2-4, two RBIs) joined Brennan in hitting their first home runs as Bruins. Junior second baseman Duke Gourson reached base six times and scored a pair of runs. Short stop juniors Cody Schrier (2-5) had its second consecutive multi-hit day, tying the game twice with clutch sac fly.
Have a productive day JonJon Vaughns summed up the chaotic nature of Tuesday's game, as the senior went 2-5 with a pair of walks and scored three runs offensively. He was also the last of seven pitchers used by UCLA in the game, recording two innings of one-run relief. The Pasadena native scored both the winning runs on Brennan's walk-off hit and earned his first collegiate victory as a record pitcher. It was only his second career pitching gig.
Next to Vaughns, senior right hand Chris Aldrich (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R) and a sophomore right-handed Cody Delvecchio (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K) had standout performances on the mound.
The Bruins' winning rally in the 12e was sparked by a Vaughns walk with one out. The next play put UCLA on the precipice of victory, like a potential double play ball Cashel Dugger instead, he kicked off the heel of the UCSB second baseman for an error, giving the Bruins runners on the corners with only one out. Brennan was the next batter and made a good swing on a 2-2 offering to send the ball back into the box and end the match.
UCLA had to fight back twice in do-or-die situations in the late innings.
Trailing 11-10 in the ninth, Vaughns again set the table for a runs-scoring rally by drawing a walk. He eventually advanced to third base on a Brennan infield single and a four-pitch walk to AJ Salgado loaded the bases, allowing him to come across when Gourson was hit by the first pitch of his at-bat.
Two frames later and facing a 12-11 deficit, first man Daan West worked a walk to get on board before moving to third on a Brennan single into the left-center gap. That allowed West to easily score on a Schrier sac to left field. UCLA would ultimately leave the bases loaded in both the ninth and eleventhe innings.
UCLA used the long ball in two separate run-scoring innings to build a lead in regulation.
Cholowsky opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, spiking the first pitch from his AB and sending it over the center-field fence for his first collegiate homer.
After battling back to make it 8-8, UCLA took its second lead of the game thanks to back-to-back home runs from Landis and Brennan in the seventh.
All nine UCSB starters had a hit on Tuesday, including a quartet of players who finished with three or more shots. DH Aaron Parker led the way with a 3-6, four-RBI game, while nine-hitter Jonathan Mendez had four hits and scored three runs.
After playing eight straight at home, UCLA hits the road this weekend for a three-game series against Pac-12 rival Arizona, beginning Thursday night at 7 PM PT. The set runs from Thursday to Sunday due to Easter Sunday.
WALK-OFF FINAL: UCLA 13, UCSB 12
Payton Brennan caps off an evening of seven hits with a walk-off single to close out a midweek marathon battle with the Gauchos!#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/bqZ1AoKeYv
— UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) March 27, 2024
|
https://uclabruins.com/news/2024/3/27/baseball-brennans-historic-night-leads-ucla-past-ucsb-in-extras-13-12
