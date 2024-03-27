Candice Warner slams hubby David's 'selfish' cricket teammates for driving him out of the game and says the sport's bosses 'didn't want him to play'

Candice Warner has criticized Cricket Australia and husband David's “selfish” cricket teammates for driving him out of the game in a televised outburst.

The 37-year-old batsman, who recently retired from the ODI and Test scene, played his last Test match against Pakistan at the SCG in January.

Candice, who appears in the latest season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, criticized Cricket Australia in Tuesday night's episode.

“He's always had people who had the wrong impression of him,” Candice said on Tuesday night's episode.

Candice Warner has criticized Cricket Australia and husband David's cricket teammates

Candice says David was burned by both his teammates and Cricket Australia

The former iron queen is known to be fiercely protective of her husband, who has had a controversial career in international cricket

“But when you really get to know him, he's the kindest and most generous person. I think he would have been better off playing in a different era.'

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Cole asked: “Do you mean an era without as much media attention?”

Candice replied, “Well, in an age where people aren't so selfish. You know, where it's more about other players protecting the players.”

Social media star Skye Wheatley asked: 'Oh my god, are you saying that's how he got burned by his teammates?'

Candice then revealed that David's former teammates and Cricket Australia did not support him.

'Sometimes one hundred percent. But it's not just them. It's the administration,” Candice said.

'Look, the current coaching staff is simply brilliant. Just like them, a very different style of coaching and all that.

'But throughout his career the government absolutely did not want him there. Because he is different, he generally does not fit the mold of a cricketer.”

Candice said the government did not want David in the game because he is different from the average cricketer

Later, in an on-camera segment, Candice continued her comments about those who burned themselves and David.

“There have been plenty of people who have burned me and David along the way and it happens to so many people,” she said.

“And it wouldn't be right to name them individually, but those people know who they are.”