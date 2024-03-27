Chesney hires Chris Smith as new offensive line coach





Football

3/26/2024 5:00:00 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. James Madison Head Football Coach Bob Chesney announced the addition of Chris Smith as the program's new offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Smith, who spent the 2023 season as an assistant offensive line coach with the New York Giants, officially started with the Dukes on Monday. Prior to the 2023 season, Smith coached under Chesney at Holy Cross, serving as offensive line coach and later offensive coordinator in his final season in 2022. “He's a very competitive person, he's also a very smart person both on and off the field, but he brings everything to the table,” Chesney said Tuesday. “We speak the same language. We've been together a long time and I trust his vision, I trust what he sees, I trust the things he believes in, and we've had success with it, so I'm excited to have him here to have with us at JMU.” During his time with the Crusaders (2017-2022), he helped the program to four consecutive Patriot League championships and NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoff berths. Smith helped take the Holy Cross offense to new heights while leading the charge in 2022, as the Crusaders set a program record for wins (12) and advanced to the NCAA FCS quarterfinals for the first time since 1983. The Crusaders were ranked first in the country. in the fewest turnovers (6), only one fumble. Holy Cross additionally ranked second in FCS in yards per completion (16.2), sixth in rushing offense (245.1 yards per game) and eighth in scoring offense (37.4 points per game). HC produced its first pair of 1,000-yard rushers in the same season, while a program-record 12 players were named All-Patriot League on the offensive side of the ball. While leading the Crusader offensive line, Holy Cross was widely respected as one of the best offensive lines in all of FCS, including all five linemen earning All-PL honors in 2022, including Luke Newman and Nick Olsofka being named All-Americans . . Before returning to his alma mater, Smith coached at New Haven for three seasons (2014-2016) as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He also had stops at Northern Colorado (2012-13) and Buffalo (2010-11). Smith is a 2009 graduate of Holy Cross and was a four-year starting center for the Crusaders. He earned second-team All-Patriot League honors as a senior and still holds the school record for most consecutive games started (45). Smith was a four-time selection to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll and was a semifinalist for the 2009 William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top scholar-athlete. Smith replaces Damian Wroblewski who accepted the offensive line position at the University of Maryland. JMU is in the middle of the second week of spring training, which concludes with the 2024 Spring Game on Saturday, April 20 at 2:30 PM at Bridgeforth Stadium.

