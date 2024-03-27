Adani Group to support table tennis sensation Poymantee Baisya on Cricketnmore





The Adani Group: The Adani Group has announced support for young table tennis star Poymantee Baisya – who has the potential to be among the top players in the country – as part of its GarvHai initiative. The program ensures that Poymantee has everything at her disposal as she continues in her bid to become a world champion. Poymantee, who hails from Hoogly in West Bengal, has a happy habit of scoring emphatic and important victories in her young career. She was a gold medalist at the West Zone national ranking tournament in 2019 and joined a rather illustrious list of national champions from Bengal by seeing off the challenge of Arjuna winner Ayhika Mukherjee at the 85th Senior Nationals. Moreover, she won the women's doubles title with Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee and finished second with Akash Pal in the mixed doubles. Considered by the TT fraternity as a fast learner and with the ability to punch well above her weight, Poymantee is one of the most promising athletes in her sport. Poymantee has shown tremendous talent and we, at the Adani Group, are eager to help her grow in the coming years. She is an athlete who can hold the Indian flag high, and there is nothing better than being able to play a crucial role in that journey. We will do everything we can to ensure she receives all the support; she just needs to concentrate on playing as we move forward together, says Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises. I am happy and grateful to Adani Group for their confidence in me and support throughout my journey. Sport at the highest level is a difficult journey, and constant support is always a blessing for an athlete. This means a lot to me, Poymantee said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketnmore.com/sports-news/adani-group-to-support-table-tennis-sensation-poymantee-baisya-14235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos