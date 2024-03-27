Preview: Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays





FORT WORTH TCU athletics travels to Austin, Texas, for the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays (March 27-30). The four-day meeting starts on Wednesday at 10.30 am with the multis. Meet Info 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

March 27-30

Mike A. Myers Stadium and Football Field Austin, Texas

Live results Meet Schema

Latest entries gentlemen

Latest ladies entries Watch Longhorn Network

Watch (Wednesday)

Watch (Thursday)

Watch (Friday morning broadcast)

Watch (Friday afternoon broadcast)

Watch (Saturday) TCU is making its mark on the rankings Both teams were ranked in the debut edition of the USTFCCCA National Rating Index (March 25). The TCU women's track and field team is ranked third nationally, while the men's team is ranked 23rd. In the women's team, Irene Jepkemboi is currently ranked number 2 in the country for the javelin throw, having broken the Kenyan national record (57.23m). Teanna Harlin , Mikayla Hayes , And Grey And Breanna Harlin ran the third fastest 4×100 time this season with 43.66. Gracie Morris (800m) is fourth in the NCAA this season with her time of 2:04.15. For the men's team Graydon Morris helped secure TCU's No. 23 spot overall with its No. 2 ranking in the nation in the 5,000 meters. Ryan Martin And Lloyd Frilot also in ninth and thirteenth place. Frogs in the Top 25 Below is a list of horned frogs ranked in the Top 25 of the NCAA Outdoor Performance List Frogs at the 2023 Texas Relays The Horned Frogs made history with record-breaking results at last year's Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. On the opening day, Sydney Juszczyk shattered her personal record and set the then javelin school record with her throw of 50.62 meters. With a time of 4:19.23, Gracie Morris finished second overall in the 1500 meters. Morris also shined as a member of the school-record DMR women's team. Her team, London Culbreath , Samarra Monroe And Jasmine Mohammed-Graham clocked a program recording time of 11:21.14. And Grey who finished third in the preliminaries, ran a personal best of 11.25 (0.2w) and finished fourth in the 100 meters final. Mariana Martinez And Noa Winters both also ran top 10 times in school history in the 10,000 meters. Martinez (36:18.26) finished third among the women and ran the seventh-fastest time in program history, while Winters (31:39.11) clocked the fifth-fastest time in school history and placed 11th overall. Stone Burke also earned a spot on the TCU all-time records list with a 14:46.93 in the 5,000 meters, which is the eighth-fastest time in school history.

