Sony Pictures Networks India acquires cricket rights in New Zealand





CRICKET RIGHTS Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has acquired television and digital rights to all New Zealand men's and women's cricket matches in India and related territories over the next seven years. The deal is valid from May 1, 2024 to April 30, 2031 and includes India's tours of New Zealand in the summers 2026-27 and 2030-31, as well as all other bilateral Tests, ODIs and T20Is played in New Zealand during the summer of 2026-2027 and 2030-31. period of time. All matches will be broadcast via SPNI sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV. SPNI's digital rights in India will be co-exclusive to Prime Video for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. While no value for the deal has been disclosed, industry sources estimate it at $100 million. SPNI director and CEO N. P. Singh said: “New Zealand is known for its exceptional sportsmanship and strength; it is one of the most respected cricket teams in the world. It is our privilege to deepen and nurture the bond between this esteemed team and its passionate fan base in India.” Diana Puketapu-Lyndonchairman of New Zealand Cricket, added: “With world-class sports tournaments in their portfolio, Sony Pictures Networks India is one of the leading sports content providers in India and we look forward to our partnership.” DOCUMENTARY British broadcaster ITV And The Slate Works have announced a new documentary exploring time Theresa Mei was Prime Minister of Great Britain, with unique access to her. Airing in June, the 60-minute Theresa May: The Accidental PM delves into May's premiership during her three years as president, after she took power following David Cameron's resignation following the 2016 Brexit referendum, and examines her treatment by some from her own cabinet and many more from her own back benches. The documentary is produced and directed by Sam Collyns and executive produced by Neil Grant and Adam Wishart. LAUNCH BBC Studios has unveiled that premium British drama channel BBC first premieres Malta on April 1, in partnership with the country's largest operators, Melita, GO Plc and Epic Malta. April highlights include 'Press', 'Blue Lights', 'Death in Paradise' and 'Beyond Paradise'. STREAM South Asian content-focused streamer ZEE5 worldwide has revealed that Indian superhero film 'HanuMan' has become the second biggest Telugu language opener on the platform so far (viewers on day 1) after 'RRR' and the second biggest opener among all films this year after 'Sam Bahadur'. Since its launch, “HanuMan” has contributed to about 60% of platform subscriptions in the U.S. alone, the streamer said. Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “The Telugu blockbuster 'HanuMan' encapsulates the ethos of South Asian culture in its entirety by interweaving elements of tradition and modernity. Following its remarkable cinema run, the digital world premiere on our platform was a remarkable success. It quickly became one of the top titles on the platform and another driving force behind the growing demand for Telugu content globally and especially in the US on ZEE5. “

