Matt Bowen's eight favorite offseason moves for fantasy football

As we get closer to the NFL Draft, we'll go back and focus on free agency and the moves that will have a fantasy football impact on the 2024 season. We had some quarterback moves this season, along with some veteran running backs backs and wide receivers, who are now set to produce based on schedule and team fit.

So let's get into it. Here are my favorite offseason fantasy moves, starting in Philadelphia with running back Saquon Barkley.

It's never too early to start your fantasy football season The offseason is getting closer and now is the perfect time to start your fantasy season. Create a league and customize the league size, score and rules to play in the league you wants to respond. Create a competition today!

I'm all in for Barkley here. During six seasons in New York, Barkley averaged 98.8 scrimmage yards per game while recording 288 receptions and 47 total touchdowns. He is a true dual-threat back, with explosive qualities and home run juice. Now let's put Barkley in coordinator Kellen Moore's system behind a premier Eagles offensive line and give him three-down volume.

Zone and gap run schemes. Natural cuts on the read concepts with quarterback Jalen Hurts. The reception volume as well, including screens and implemented matchups to edit the underlying levels.

Yes, Barkley should stay on the field as he has missed 25 professional games due to injuries. And he'll lose a goal line/low red zone to Hurts. However, this is an upgraded system that will suit Barkley in Philadelphia, where I expect him to produce breakout games and RB1 numbers in '24.

Brown is an upgrade over Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid and adds a more consistent vertical stretch element to the Kansas City offense. In six seasons, Brown has produced 53 explosive play receptions (20 or more yards). He can break free over the defense. Brown can also win at the intermediate levels or produce on screens, where we will see his skills after the catch as 29.8% of his career totals have come after the catch.

Reid's offense will see Brown's one-on-one targets and deep ball throws. But let's not forget that the Chiefs' passing game is heavily planned, leaving gaps in coverage for Mahomes to target Brown at all three levels of the field. Working with tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Rashee Rice, Brown can be expected to produce WR3 numbers in this offense, and he has major upside.

Editor's Choices 2 Related

Don't expect a big increase in production from Cousins ​​with the Falcons as he will remain a borderline QB1 in '24. However, the addition of Cousins, who can play as a ball handler in Atlanta's system, raises the fantasy profiles of tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson.

Pitts, despite his upside at the position, averaged just 8.1 PPG in '23, while London averaged 10.1. Robinson caught 58 passes; However, I think he will be used more as a matchup target for Cousins ​​under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, creating open field opportunities.

Remember, Cousins ​​sees it very quickly from the pocket and delivers the ball with timing and location. And it can attack the edges during startup/play. With these passing traits, Cousins ​​can unlock the potential of this Falcons passing game.

Henry averaged 14.5 PPG last season in Tennessee, but he will see an improved offensive front and run game in Baltimore. The Ravens led the NFL with 541 rushing attempts in 2023, and I expect the run script under coordinator Todd Monken to be even more diverse as Henry teams up with quarterback Lamar Jackson in the backfield.

Yes, we are still seeing downhill force here. Let's put Henry on a north/south track and also take into account his vision/cost-cutting ability on zone plans. This also applies to goal line carriers. But I would keep an eye on how Monken plans for Jackson's threat as a runner, which will create more conflict for opposing defenses on the edges, opening up lanes for Henry.

I know that Henry is 30 years old and the playing speed can decrease quickly. But given how the Ravens use the run game as a fundamental aspect of their offense, Henry will see the volume and scoring potential to potentially produce low-end RB1 numbers in '24.

Tournament Challenge Second Chance Create up to 25 new men's tournaments, starting from the Sweet 16, and compete for a total of $50,000 in prizes! Tournament Challenge Second Chance

We don't touch enough on the productive players re-signing with their teams, so let's focus on the Bucs here. Mayfield posted 19 or more fantasy points in three of the final five weeks of the 2023 season, including a season-high 29 points in the Week 15 win over the Packers. With his aggressive throwing mentality and arm talent, Mayfield should be on your streaming radar in 2024, in addition to the upside he brings to 2QB Superflex formats.

Evans, who played in all 17 games last season, led the league with 13 touchdown receptions and averaged 16.6 fantasy PPG. He is the prototypical borderline And the playback speed is still present on the tape. Evans will be another tentative target for me.

With an upgrade in quarterback talent and the offensive structure in Buffalo, let's keep Samuel on the radar as a potential flex option. Last season with the Commanders, Samuel caught 62 passes for 613 yards, including four touchdown grabs. He has the versatility to line up on the boundary or in the slot and the movement/movement skills that can be planned on manufactured touches (fly sweeps, screens, backfield touches). And I see Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady using Samuel as a target in the middle of the field as well.

Receivers Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid are in the mix here, so there will be competition for target volume in Buffalo. I understand. But in an offense that can be explosive and score points with quarterback Josh Allen, Samuel's overall versatility can be maximized to create fantasy production this season.

The Houston offense, led by quarterback CJ Stroud, is loaded with young talent and a creative playcaller in Bobby Slowik. But this is a unit that also averaged just 3.7 yards per carry last season, ranking 29th in the NFL. Mixon should be viewed as an upgrade here given his veteran running attributes, goal-line vision/strength, and the skills he brings as a receiving target out of the backfield.

Mixon rushed for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns last season in Cincinnati and has seen 200 or more carries in five of his seven seasons. He will manage the lead-back volume in Houston while giving Stroud a productive option in the screen game and in coverage under the outlet versus zone. Mixon fits in as a reliable RB2 in fantasy next season with the ability to produce RB1 numbers depending on the matchup.

With a change in offensive structure that appears to be more pass-heavy under new coach Brian Callahan, Ridley finds himself in a situation where he can produce WR2 numbers in '24. Working opposite DeAndre Hopkins, look for Ridley to be able to be deployed as a target on multiple levels, using his ball-tracking ability on verticals and his sudden movement qualities to provide separation on break-ins and isolation plays.

Last season in Jacksonville, Ridley averaged 13.5 fantasy PPG, but had six games of 20 or more points. Yes, we'll need to see Tennessee quarterback Will Levis make that sophomore leap, but there's no doubting his arm talent or throwing attributes. Adding a threat like Ridley could accelerate Levis' development at the position.