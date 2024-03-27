Warren Central beats Vicksburg, moves closer to Region 2-6A tennis championship – The Vicksburg Post

Warren Central defeats Vicksburg to move closer to the Region 2-6A tennis championship Published at 9:30 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Two years ago, Warren Central's tennis team had a winless season and missed the MHSAA team playoffs.

This year, the Vikings will be home for the postseason in a different sense.

Warren Central lost just one match and didn't drop a set in any of the others as it rolled past crosstown rival Vicksburg High 6-1 on Tuesday at Halls Ferry Park.

With the win, Warren Central earned home field advantage for the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, and it can also secure the Region 2-6A championship by beating Neshoba Central on Thursday at Halls Ferry Park.

It's super great for all my kids. “I really work them hard,” Warren Central coach Steve Summers said. It has been a season with ups and downs, but we are rebuilding. Two years ago we went 0-13. Last year we went 4-11. After this game it was 9-9 with a chance to get a winning record and reach district. I couldn't ask for anything more.

One of the reasons for Warren Central's recent down cycle and also a reason for optimism is its youthfulness. There is only one senior, JT Crews, on the entire roster.

Crews defeated Vicksburg's Arthur Davis 7-5, 6-3 in boys' singles on Tuesday for the first win of his varsity career.

Summers said his young players have turned a corner this season, which has helped improve their overall record and pushed them to the brink of a region championship. Warren Central is 9-9 overall and a perfect 4-0 in region play.

Were young. Were very young. But this year the emphasis was a lot less on how young we are and we focused more on this. This is the year to take a step forward, Summers said. You are only young for a certain time.

Before you become a veteran, you have to go through a period that is, for lack of a better term, adulthood. That's what's happening to us this year. We went from being very young kids who were a bit overwhelmed to now looking at how we could win.

The way they won on Tuesday was through steady play and not many mistakes.

Sam Harris and Charles Harris defeated Danny Curry and Khaleb Bailey 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 1 boys' doubles match, while Charlie Esparza and Ivan Ozherelev won 6-1, 6-1 over Gabriel Thompson and Trenton Davis at the No. 2 .position.

In the mixed doubles match, Luke Bond and Sydney Sullivan defeated Kameryn Bailey and Amnesty Tuler 6-3, 6-2.

And in girls' doubles, Ellie Tennison and Lilli Feibelman shutout Midori Allen and Mekhayia Smith 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot; and Laura Bailey and Avery Hern defeated JaNiegha Thomas and Madisyn Bailey 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.

Lillis was strong. Ellie has really stepped up this year as well, and I think it's going to be something serious to deal with in our individual tournament and at state, Summers said.

Vicksburg's only match win came in girls' singles, where Kennedy Mullins defeated Amelia King 6-0, 6-0. The Gators (5-6, 1-3 Region 2-6A) can still earn a berth in the team playoffs if they beat Callaway on April 2 in Jackson.

The top four teams from each region qualify for the play-offs.

We played today pretty much as I expected. It's been up and down. We just ran into a better team today, Vicksburg coach Lee Bell said.

Even if the Gators don't reach the team playoffs, the MHSAA postseason will include a separate state tournament for individuals. Bell said he believes Mullins and several other players have a chance to qualify.

The individual Region 2-6A tournament is April 8 at Halls Ferry Park. The team playoffs begin on April 11.

I think overall it's been a decent season because we still have a chance to make the playoffs. Not only that, we still have the opportunity to send some people to the state, Bell said.