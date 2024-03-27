Fantasy Hockey Drops: It's time to remove these injured players





Vince Dunn was great when he was there, but not lately. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Specially for Yahoo Sports Fantasy leagues will finally enter the playoffs this week in head-to-head competitions. Good luck as you compete for the trophy, and good luck to everyone in the roto competitions, just like in the last three weeks of the regular season. It's a good time to check the schedule and take advantage of extra games. The Oilers have played just 69 games before seeing action on Tuesday, while a host of teams have played 72. That's a huge advantage for managers with players from Edmonton. But let's get back to the task at hand and take a look at some injured players included in wide Yahoo leagues who could easily be cut. Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken, (85% selected) Dunn is certainly having a very good season until he suffered an upper body injury that cost him the last nine games. Dunn is considered an everyday asset, but you probably can't afford to put him away during your playoff run. I'd stick with him in goaltending leagues as he has 11 goals and 45 points in 57 appearances; his second good year in a row, as he scored fourteen goals and fifty assists in 2022-2023. However, the defenseman is not likely to be returned as the Kraken are close to elimination from the Western Conference playoffs. Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights, (75% selected) Why 75% of Yahoo leagues included Stone is baffling to me. Chances are you're in a reshuffled league and there's no reason to keep the oft-injured winger, who has missed the last 15 games and is on long-term injury with an upper-body injury. Stone has missed 100 of the Golden Knights' 236 games over the past three seasons and will likely miss the remaining 10 games this season. He has 53 points from 56 games this season, but that will have to be the case for the regular season. Again, he could be worth keeping in the goalkeeping leagues, but even then I would be wary due to his tendency to get hurt. Jacob Trouba, D, New York Rangers, (64% selected) Trouba has missed the last ten games due to a lower-body injury and is still considered week-to-week. The Rangers are hoping he returns before the start of the NHL playoffs, and while he could play one or two more games at the end of the regular season, there's no real reason to keep the 30-year-old blueliner . Trouba had three goals and 22 points in 60 games before the injury. He has value in hits (164) and blocked shots (170), but obviously not if he doesn't play again. [Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season] Radko Gudas, D, Anaheim Ducks, (48% selected) Gudas could return in the last two weeks, but that is perhaps at best. He has missed the last six games due to an upper-body injury and is not expected to return during the Ducks' current five-game road trip. Gudas has six goals, 10 assists, 124 PIM, 213 hits and 142 blocked shots in 60 games. However, he has a lot of fantasy value in multi-category leagues when he plays. Tomas Hertl, C, Vegas Golden Knights, (38% selected) Hertl has not played for 22 games since January 28 due to a knee injury. He was placed on the long-term injured reserve list on Sunday and will likely return in time for the start of the play-offs. That won't do fantasy managers any good unless they're in a playoff pool. Vegas picked up Hertl at the trade deadline with the postseason in mind, as the center scored 15 goals and 34 points in 48 games for the lowly Sharks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy-hockey-drops-its-past-time-to-cut-these-injured-players-160646716.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos