Para table tennis: Waikato is one of three regions to benefit from a new pilot programme





A Parafed Waikato member serves the ball during a game of table tennis. Photo / Halberg Foundation

Parafed Waikato and Waikato Table Tennis have jointly designed a special new programme. The program, called Serve, turn, crush!is an introductory para-table tennis initiative aimed at people with disabilities of all ages and abilities. Parafed Waikato and Waikato Table Tennis designed the program alongside Paralympics NZ, Table Tennis NZ, Disability Sport Auckland, Parafed Canterbury, Waitemat Table Tennis and Table Tennis Canterbury in an effort to break down barriers. Paralympics New Zealand Para Sport community manager Marianne Loh said: With the extensive sporting knowledge and lived experience of disability around the table, we were able to challenge preconceived ideas about what traditional sporting programs look like. We are pleased to provide an experience that welcomes everyone to the sport of Para Table Tennis. The program uses customized equipment and games to maximize confidence. Organizers are now looking for people with disabilities to try out the program, and local activators to help make it happen. An activator can be anyone who coordinates sessions, provides general assistance and/or delivers planned activities or games. Experience and knowledge of table tennis is not required. Activators are supported through initial training and a newly developed Serve, Spin, Smash! manual with easy-to-follow session plans. Rachel Wu, a youth member at Waikato Table Tennis Association, is one who has already put her hand up for an activator role. I'm really looking forward to this program. Having previously volunteered at various sporting events and programs for the disabled, this is an opportunity for me to use that experience and take on a more leadership role, Wu said. Kris Alisch, Canterbury Table Tennis Committee member, said the organization was proud to work with the other groups to deliver the programme. At Table Tennis Canterbury we welcome all members of the community and have just completed a major stadium redevelopment that will provide greater accessibility and inclusive opportunities. We are proud to support New Zealand to be diverse and fully inclusive. Serve, turn, crush! is one of three parasport pilot programs of the New Zealand Paralympic Games. These benefit the regions involved and increase para-sport capabilities within national sports organizations. This possibility will form the basis for people with disabilities who regularly participate in para sports. The new program is in line with the aim of the New Zealand Paralympic Games to ensure that every disabled person has an equal opportunity to participate in sport. To find out more about it Serve, turn, crush! and sign up, visit tinyurl.com/paratabletennisnz Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald Get the latest Waikato news straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today – click here and choose Local News.

