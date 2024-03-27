Penn State earns ninth consecutive victory in 10-2 result over Bucknell

Next game: Maryland 29-3-2024 | 5 p.m March 29 (Fri) / 5 p.m Maryland

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Powered by a second-inning grand slam from senior catcher Gaby Garcia and another excellent relief outing from freshman pitcher Bridget Nemeth Penn State softball earned its ninth straight victory Tuesday night with a 10-2 six-inning result over the Bucknell Bison at Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field.

The Nittany Lions posted their longest winning streak of the 2024 season after the home result and recorded their ninth straight victory in Happy Valley. PSU's eight-game win streak last season came early in the season, with Penn State picking up multiple critical victories, including results against nationally ranked opponents in FAU, Kansas and Arkansas. Penn State moves to 24-6 overall this season with a 3-0 Big Ten record, while Bucknell drops to 12-16 overall while maintaining a 3-0 mark in the Patriot League. In the all-time series, Penn State earned its 35th win overall and its fourth straight victory against the Bison.

The Blue and White continues to dominate everyone at Beard Field, posting their 16th straight home win, marking the fourth-longest active home winning streak in Division I softball. Penn State advanced ahead of Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday to secure its own fourth-place finish, with the Nittany Lions behind Northwestern, Boston University and Tennessee. Penn State's 2024 squad also owns the Nittany Lion Softball Park record for a home-opening winning streak, making it nine in a row since the start of the Penn State Softball Invitational on March 14.

In the batter's box, PSU totaled 15 hits and recorded an astonishing team batting average of .469 on the night. The Blue & White recorded their 11th double-digit hit performance of 2024 and third 15-plus hit performance, with the most recent 15-hit performance coming on March 17 against Binghamton. Penn State scored 10 runs that night, marking the sixth. double-digit scoring performance from the Nittany Lions this season and the first 10-plus point goal since the 15-5 win over Binghamton.

Senior third baseman Emily Maddock hit a great 3-for-3 in the batter's box, in addition to an even walk, to score three runs. The Kempton, Pennsylvania native recorded the sixth three-point appearance scored by a Nittany Lion this season, competing Kaitlyn Morrison most recent three-run performance against Indiana on March 23. Garcia made her presence known at the plate, going 2-for-3 overall, including the first PSU grand slam since then, a sophomore Maddie Gordon scored one in an 8-3 outcome against Rutgers on April 16, 2023. Garcia finished the night with five RBI, the third performance by a Penn Stater with five or more RBI in a single game this season. A total of eight Nittany Lions had hits on the night, with senior center fielder Liana Jones freshman first baseman Gianna Poletti and second right fielder Jenna Nelson joining the multi-hit party with Maddock and Garcia.

In the circle, sophomore right-hander Paige Maynard got off to another impressive start for the Blues, throwing a pair of innings with two hits and one strikeout with zeros in the earned runs and walks columns. Junior right Mady Volpe threw 2.1 frames and recorded five emphatic strikeouts in her effective relief appearance from the bullpen. Finally a first-year right-hander Bridget Nemeth entered in the top of the fifth and pitched the remainder of the game, earning the win as PSU's most effective reliever with one hit, two strikeouts, no walks and zero earned runs over the final 1.2 innings. Nemeth moved to 14-0 overall after Tuesday's decision, solidifying her spot as the winningest pitcher in the Big Ten on the same day she picked up D1Softball National Freshman of the Week and B1G Freshman of the Week honors .

Penn State got to work early, with the Nittany Lions managing to load the bases and score their first run of the night thanks to a wild pitch that gave Maddock the 1-0 lead. After a solid inning by Maynard in the top of the second, Penn State was able to put runners on first and second base with two outs in the bottom of the second. From there, Maddock recorded one of the toughest at-bats of her senior season, drawing an exceptional 12-pitch walk to run the bases. Facing a 2-2 count and the eighth pitch of her own at-bat, Garcia sent Penn State's first grand slam of 2024 into the heart of the scoreboard in left field. Although Bucknell managed to cut PSU's lead with a two-run fifth inning, the Nittany Lions scored four more runs in the home half and used an RBI single from Gordon to issue a walk for the 10-2 result in six innings.

TOP NITTANY LION PERFORMERS

Gaby Garcia | 2-for-3, 2 R, 5 RBI, 2B, GRAND SLAM HR, BB

Emily Maddock | 3-for-3, 3 R, BB

Bridget Nemeth | WIN, 1.2 IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 2K, 29TP

KEY COLLECTIONS

B1 | With one out on the scoreboard, Maddock singled to the first baseman to make it 1-0. Garcia walked in the next at bat, moving Maddock to second. After a liner put two away, Brunson walked to load the bases, and a wild pitch moved all three runners, with Maddock scoring in the process. PSU 1, BUCK 0

B2 | Poletti started the game with a single up the middle, but a quick foul-out allowed one to get away for PSU. Barbanente walked, moving Poletti to second base, but a fielder's choice allowed Gordon to reach base and saw Poletti eliminated at third base, while Barbanente advanced to second base. Maddock posted one of the toughest at-bats of her senior season, drawing an exceptional 12-pitch walk to load the bases with two outs. Facing a 2-2 count and the eighth pitch of her own at-bat, Garcia sent Penn State's first grand slam of 2024 into the heart of the scoreboard in left field. PSU 5, BUCK 0

T5 | Sarah Zimmerman singled up the middle to open the inning, but a fly ball to center put one away. Elena Horn singled to the third baseman to move Zimmerman to second base, and a Zoie Smith single to left center brought in Zimmerman for the score. After a PSU pitching change, Brooke Popella singled up the middle to Horn. PSU 5, BUCK2

B5 | Poletti led off the inning with a double down the left field line, but a quick pop-up put the first out on the board for the Bucknell defense. From there, Barbanente belted out an RBI double that was sent up the middle, plating Poletti, and promptly stole third base moments later. A Gordon sac fly to left brought in Barbanente, and a Maddock single to the second baseman kept the inning alive. Garcia doubled to left in the next at bat and advanced to third on the throw, while Maddock sprinted home and Jones sent an RBI single to the shortstop that Garcia credited. PSU 9, BUCK2

B6 | Senior Amanda Mack pinch hit for Poletti to open the inning and sent a bloop single to right, with Poletti re-entering the game to run first for Mack. A Nelson single through the right side moved Poletti to second base, and a fielding error by Bucknell's second baseman allowed Barbanente to load the bases. From there, Gordon took the second pitch of her at-bat to center field for the game-winning, walk-off RBI that scored Poletti. PSU 10, BUCK2

NEXT ONE

Penn State softball returns to Big Ten Conference play this weekend, Friday through Sunday, March 29-31, as the Nittany Lions host the Maryland Terrapins for a weekend series at Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field. All three matches will be streamed live to a global audience of verified subscribers via B1G+ and the B1G+ app.

FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS

