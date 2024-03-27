Sports
Players want a seat at the table as tennis ponders landscape change
LONDON Changes to the landscape of professional tennis appear certain in the coming years and as blueprints are drawn up and new tournaments proposed, players are determined their voices will be heard.
A proposal for a revamp of the elite game was tabled by Grand Slam organizers in March as Saudi Arabia, which has gotten a foot in the door through the men's ATP Tour, looks to expand its investments.
It seems everyone believes tennis can generate more revenue, but how the sport is structured and how the new money is distributed seems likely to be thrown away over the next eighteen months.
The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) believes that players should have a place at the table.
Regardless of the details surrounding any proposals, we are confident that improvements are possible, said PTPA Director Ahmad Nassar.
We believe there is a tremendous amount of additional value that can be unlocked, which would directly benefit players, fans and the industry as a whole.
This untapped potential underlines our belief in the need for continued player input and involvement.
The PTPA, founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, is a relatively new voice in a tennis world long ruled by a variety of sometimes cooperative, sometimes conflicting organizations.
The Grand Slams, the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open are the biggest tournaments and host their own shows, while the ATP runs the elite men's tour and the WTA the women's tour.
The International Tennis Federation oversees the entire game and looks after the junior tours, the Olympic competition, the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.
The Covid-19 pandemic, which caused major disruption at the top end of the game and cost stakeholders hundreds of millions of dollars, was a catalyst for conversations about streamlining the governance structure.
Another driver of change is the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages more than $700 billion in assets and has already changed the landscape in sports such as golf and football.
The PIF is already ranked in the ATP world rankings and collaborates on a number of high-profile tournaments.
Lew Sherr, head of the United States Tennis Association, which runs the US Open, last week made public the blueprint for the future drawn up by the organizers of the four Slams.
There are just too many tournaments that are not viable… Ten events account for 80 percent of all economics. Four of those are the Grand Slams plus six others, he said.
If we can step in and try to address the structural issues facing the sport, perhaps a new opportunity will emerge.
The Grand Slams propose a streamlined Premier Tour, comprising the four Majors and ten other combined elite events for men and women, as well as one team competition and the season finale.
Sherr said the new model, which would downgrade about 125 current ATP and WTA events, could generate an additional $1 billion in annual revenue for the game.
The timing of the Premier Tour proposal is seen by some as a response to the PIF's ambition to own and run an elite Masters tournament, possibly before the year's Grand Slam in Melbourne.
The ATP and WTA, meanwhile, are continuing their efforts to merge their commercial and media rights as they look to make the tours more attractive to broadcasters and sponsors.
The WTA, which is widely expected to bring the season finale to Saudi Arabia, said through its spokesperson that it is exploring greater coordination in the sport.
There is currently no consensus within the sport on any outcome, the spokesperson said.
The WTA will continue to focus on delivering another exciting season and executing our growth plans, while assessing the proposals from Saudi Arabia and the Grand Slams.
The ITF said it would remain part of the talks and was committed to ensuring the sport's long-term growth.
We can assure you that the improvement of our sport will always be our focus, a spokesperson said. REUTERS
|
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/tennis/players-want-place-at-the-table-as-tennis-ponders-landscape-shift-0
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi 'exploring legal options' to ensure money seized by ED from 'corrupt' reaches poor
- Has Bollywood forgotten how to make good trailers?
- Players want a seat at the table as tennis ponders landscape change
- Woman Asks Online About Wedding Outfit She's Obsessed With, Receives Angry Response
- UH News Image of the Week: International NightMexico
- Planned Parenthood CEO describes how Supreme Court justices reacted to abortion pill hearing
- Jack Antonoff hangs up after question about Taylor Swift's new album | Entertainment
- Wall Street drifts after three days of consecutive defeats
- 2024: Students explore career opportunities and develop skills with a technology and innovation externship
- Puerto Rico is experiencing a dengue health emergency. What you need to know about this diseaseExBulletin
- Announcement of major research and innovation infrastructure investment – UKRI
- Predictions: Who will emerge from the NCAA Tournament to make the Frozen Four?