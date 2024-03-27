Players want a seat at the table as tennis ponders landscape change

LONDON Changes to the landscape of professional tennis appear certain in the coming years and as blueprints are drawn up and new tournaments proposed, players are determined their voices will be heard.

A proposal for a revamp of the elite game was tabled by Grand Slam organizers in March as Saudi Arabia, which has gotten a foot in the door through the men's ATP Tour, looks to expand its investments.

It seems everyone believes tennis can generate more revenue, but how the sport is structured and how the new money is distributed seems likely to be thrown away over the next eighteen months.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) believes that players should have a place at the table.

Regardless of the details surrounding any proposals, we are confident that improvements are possible, said PTPA Director Ahmad Nassar.

We believe there is a tremendous amount of additional value that can be unlocked, which would directly benefit players, fans and the industry as a whole.

This untapped potential underlines our belief in the need for continued player input and involvement.

The PTPA, founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, is a relatively new voice in a tennis world long ruled by a variety of sometimes cooperative, sometimes conflicting organizations.

The Grand Slams, the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open are the biggest tournaments and host their own shows, while the ATP runs the elite men's tour and the WTA the women's tour.

The International Tennis Federation oversees the entire game and looks after the junior tours, the Olympic competition, the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which caused major disruption at the top end of the game and cost stakeholders hundreds of millions of dollars, was a catalyst for conversations about streamlining the governance structure.

Another driver of change is the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages more than $700 billion in assets and has already changed the landscape in sports such as golf and football.

The PIF is already ranked in the ATP world rankings and collaborates on a number of high-profile tournaments.

Lew Sherr, head of the United States Tennis Association, which runs the US Open, last week made public the blueprint for the future drawn up by the organizers of the four Slams.

There are just too many tournaments that are not viable… Ten events account for 80 percent of all economics. Four of those are the Grand Slams plus six others, he said.

If we can step in and try to address the structural issues facing the sport, perhaps a new opportunity will emerge.

The Grand Slams propose a streamlined Premier Tour, comprising the four Majors and ten other combined elite events for men and women, as well as one team competition and the season finale.

Sherr said the new model, which would downgrade about 125 current ATP and WTA events, could generate an additional $1 billion in annual revenue for the game.

The timing of the Premier Tour proposal is seen by some as a response to the PIF's ambition to own and run an elite Masters tournament, possibly before the year's Grand Slam in Melbourne.

The ATP and WTA, meanwhile, are continuing their efforts to merge their commercial and media rights as they look to make the tours more attractive to broadcasters and sponsors.

The WTA, which is widely expected to bring the season finale to Saudi Arabia, said through its spokesperson that it is exploring greater coordination in the sport.

There is currently no consensus within the sport on any outcome, the spokesperson said.

The WTA will continue to focus on delivering another exciting season and executing our growth plans, while assessing the proposals from Saudi Arabia and the Grand Slams.

The ITF said it would remain part of the talks and was committed to ensuring the sport's long-term growth.

We can assure you that the improvement of our sport will always be our focus, a spokesperson said. REUTERS