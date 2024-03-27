Sports
Novak Djokovic ends successful collaboration with coach Goran Ivanisevic | Tennis news
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has ended his highly successful partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic, shortly before the clay-court season gets into full swing, the Serb announced on Wednesday.
Ivanisevic, who claimed the Wimbledon singles title in 2001 after finishing runner-up in 1992, 1994 and 1998, joined Djokovic's team in 2019 and helped the 36-year-old win nine Grand Slam titles.
“Goran and I decided a few days ago to stop working together,” 24-time champion Djokovic said in an Instagram post with a photo of himself and Ivanisevic playing a board game.
“Our chemistry on the court had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid. In fact, I'm proud (I'm not sure if I am) that in addition to winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi… for many years.
“And that tournament never ends for us. Sefinjo, thank you for everything my friend. I love you.”
Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title was ended after a 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semi-finals in January.
The Serbian withdrew from the ongoing Miami Open to limit the number of events he plays this year. That decision came after a shocking third-round loss to Luca Nardi in Indian Wells.
Djokovic will gear up for the clay-court season as he attempts to claim a fourth title at the French Open, which will take place from May 26 to June 9.
Who will Djokovic choose as his next coach?
Annabel Croft said further Sky Sports Tennis: “It was a bit of a shock. It was a really nice message that he put out, making it very clear that they are still extremely good friends and that they had a fantastic run together.
“They have been together for about six years, twelve Grand Slam titles later they won together, but I can imagine that is not as great as Novak Djokovic thinks his tennis is now.
“He didn't win in Australia, he chose not to play here [in Miami] for personal reasons.
“It's going to be fascinating. Who is he going to choose now? Because if he's going to squeeze the last few grams out of his tennis career with all these youngsters hot on his heels, who is he going to bring in?
“It's a big decision. Time is so precious at the age he is now, so it's fascinating.”
How to watch the game on Sky Sports Tennis
Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, bringing tennis content to fans all day long.
Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, with more than 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments each year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.
Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Monthly membershipthrough Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports ArenaAnd Sky Sportsmix channels.
For further access, fans can also follow their favorite players and get deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports Newsthe Air sports app, on SkySports.com and via Air sports social channels.
Receive Sky Sports on WhatsApp!
You can now receive notifications and alerts for the latest sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!
Watch the WTA and ATP tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month membership. No contract, can be canceled at any time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/13102735/novak-djokovic-ends-successful-partnership-with-coach-goran-ivanisevic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'NCIS' 'Shameless' Actor Arrested for Allegedly Breaching US Capitol on January 6
- Novak Djokovic ends successful collaboration with coach Goran Ivanisevic | Tennis news
- Stock market today: Wall Street pushes towards new record | First World War
- We have bad news about Google Pixel 9
- Phoenix Tower International announces investment from Grain Management and BlackRock to continue global expansion
- Fareed Zakaria: Netanyahu is “ruining” trust between Israel and the US
- US measles cases in 2024 already exceed 2023 total
- China's Xi sends positive message to American business leaders
- Donald Trump sells 'God Bless the USA' Bible for $60ExBulletin
- The driving force behind the pro-Israeli political consensus in Germany
- Sara Ali Khan talks about joining politics 'across the board' | Bollywood
- This Lilly Pulitzer dress is so flattering on my 5 foot figure