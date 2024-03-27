Novak Djokovic ends successful collaboration with coach Goran Ivanisevic | Tennis news

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has ended his highly successful partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic, shortly before the clay-court season gets into full swing, the Serb announced on Wednesday.

Ivanisevic, who claimed the Wimbledon singles title in 2001 after finishing runner-up in 1992, 1994 and 1998, joined Djokovic's team in 2019 and helped the 36-year-old win nine Grand Slam titles.

“Goran and I decided a few days ago to stop working together,” 24-time champion Djokovic said in an Instagram post with a photo of himself and Ivanisevic playing a board game.

“Our chemistry on the court had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid. In fact, I'm proud (I'm not sure if I am) that in addition to winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi… for many years.

“And that tournament never ends for us. Sefinjo, thank you for everything my friend. I love you.”

Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title was ended after a 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semi-finals in January.

The Serbian withdrew from the ongoing Miami Open to limit the number of events he plays this year. That decision came after a shocking third-round loss to Luca Nardi in Indian Wells.

Djokovic will gear up for the clay-court season as he attempts to claim a fourth title at the French Open, which will take place from May 26 to June 9.

Who will Djokovic choose as his next coach?

Annabel Croft said further Sky Sports Tennis: “It was a bit of a shock. It was a really nice message that he put out, making it very clear that they are still extremely good friends and that they had a fantastic run together.

“They have been together for about six years, twelve Grand Slam titles later they won together, but I can imagine that is not as great as Novak Djokovic thinks his tennis is now.

“He didn't win in Australia, he chose not to play here [in Miami] for personal reasons.

“It's going to be fascinating. Who is he going to choose now? Because if he's going to squeeze the last few grams out of his tennis career with all these youngsters hot on his heels, who is he going to bring in?

“It's a big decision. Time is so precious at the age he is now, so it's fascinating.”

