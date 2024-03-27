the complete program of the WTT Champions of Incheon on RMC Sport, with the Lebrun brothers





After lighting the final of the French Championships, Alexis and Felix Lebrun are already back in competition at the WTT Champions in Incheon (South Korea), from Wednesday March 27 to Sunday March 31. Find the full program of the competition, broadcast exclusively on Twitch and YouTube of RMC Sport and involving several other French people. No rest for Alexis and Felix Lebrun. After putting on a show a few days ago at the French Championships, with a victory celebrated as it should be on the birthday of brother or sister, Alexis, the two table tennis phenomenons return to competition at the WTT Champions in Incheon (South -Korea). . The Lebrun brothers and the French table tennis teams will compete from Wednesday, March 27 to Sunday, March 31 in one of the four Masters of the year, tournaments that bring together the 32 best men's and 32 best women's players in the world. This Master is broadcast exclusively on the Twitch channel etc la chane YouTube from RMC Sports. The Lebrun brothers could find themselves in the quarterfinals For the French, a few months before the Olympic Games in Paris, the goal is twofold: to finally beat the Chinese and win a Masters for the first time, something no French table tennis player has ever achieved. Felix Lebrun (17 years old), the new world number 5 (the third youngest in history to reach this ranking), is seeded number 4. World number 1 Wang Chuqin is withdrawn. Felix Lebrun could take up the challenge of becoming the first European to win this competition. He will be accompanied by his brother Alexis, ranked 22nd in the world, and Simon Gauzy (30th in the world). If the Lebruns overcome the obstacles that arise, they could find themselves in the quarter-finals for an epic remake of the final of the French Championships. Among the women we find two French women: Jia Nan Yuan (18th in the world) and Prithika Pavade (26th). Two competition sessions will take place from Wednesday to Saturday: one at 3am French time (11am local time), the other at 11am French time (7pm local time). The WTT Champions program in Incheon (South Korea) Wednesday March 27: Round of 32 3h: J.N Yuan (Fra)-Jeon Jihee (CDS, n20) Thursday March 28: Round of 16 5h20 : F. Lebrun-A. Lind (EN, n32) 7:40 am: A. Lebrun-Kao Cheng-Jui (TPE, No. 31) 12h45 : P. Pavade-Chen Meng (CHI, n4) 1:20 PM: S. Gauzy-Dan Qiu (ALL, n10) Friday March 29: Round of 16 (men and women)

Saturday March 30: quarter-finals (from 3 a.m.) and semi-finals (from 11 a.m.)

Sunday March 31: finals (from 9am)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/tennis-de-table/tennis-de-table-le-programme-complet-du-wtt-champions-d-incheon-sur-rmc-sport-avec-les-freres-lebrun_AV-202403260891.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos