Ohio State records highest team score of the season in regular season finale





RESULTS | PHOTO GALLERY Columbus, OH The No. 7 Ohio State men's gymnastics team (8-4, 1-3 B1G) fell to No. 5 Nebraska (6-2, 3-1 B1G) by a margin of 418,200-414,150 in Tuesday night's pride match despite recording the highest team score of the Buckeyes of the season. Kameron Nelson achieved his third floor victory of the season by tying his career-high 14.800 and keeping his final pass. Parker Thackston achieved his second consecutive victory on pommel horses with a career-high of 15,200, joining only three other athletes in the country with a score that high on pommel horses. Donovan Hewitt achieved his second victory in a row and third victory of the season on the rings (14.050). Zach Snyder tied for the victory on vault with a 14.750, his second vault victory of the season. The Buckeyes swept the podium on parallel bars, led by Jacob Murray's career-high 14.250 with a stuck dismount for the win. Event results Floor Ohio State had the second-best floor score of the season with a 70.150. Behind Nelson's win Chase Davenport Mills earned a career-high 14,300. Kazuki Hayashi (13,850), Jesse escape (13,700) and Zach Snyder (13,500) also participated in the Buckeyes' floor rotation. Pommel horse The Buckeyes posted their highest team pommel score of the season (69.050). Behind Thackston's victory were career high scores Michael Nguyen (14,200) and Rockwood (13,450). Pakele (13,350) and Kristian Grahovski (12,850) completed the OSU lineup. Rings Ohio State had a team total of 66.550 on the rings and trailed 211.650-205.750 at the halfway point of the meet. Behind Hewitt's victory, Nelson stuck his dismount (13,800). Rockwood (13,750) and Arthur Ashton (13,250) were also members of the Buckeye lineup. Pakele rounded out OSU's scores with an 11.700 and a stuck dismount. Safe The Buckeyes as a team scored 72.500 on vault. Was behind Snyder's victory Justin Ciccone in third place, earning a 14.700 and getting his sixth stick of the season. Hayashi and Nelson both had a 14.400 and Davenport-Mills rounded out the OSU lineup with a 14.250. Parallel bars Ohio State hit a season high of 68.550 on parallel bars. The Buckeyes captured the podium as Hayashi's career-high 14.200 and stuck dismount placed second and Grahovski's career-high 13.950 placed third. Jacob Harmon (13,100) and Caden Spencer (13,050) rounded out the Buckeyes' showing. High bar Ohio State finished the meet with the second-highest beam score of the season (67.300). Hayashi finished second with a career-high 14.250. Spencer stuck his landing and earned a 13.850. Harmon (13,300), Thackston (13,200) and Davenport-Mills (12,700) rounded out the Buckeyes lineup. What they said Head coach Rustam Sharipov : “I'm very happy with the boys' performance today. We still made a few uncharacteristic mistakes, but as a team we are on the right track. We have a short break before the postseason so we can prepare for the Big Next week's Ten's. That's our main focus. We'll celebrate our highest team score of the season tonight, but we'll get back to work tomorrow. This is not our ceiling. I believe our team has more room for improvement this season.” Next one Ohio State will travel to the 2024 Big Ten Championships on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6. The game will be held in Champaign, Illinois. Ohio State will host the NCAA Championships April 19-20 at the Covelli Center, with the qualifiers on Friday and the championships on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchasedHEREfor single session tickets andHEREfor tickets for all sessions. All seating is general admission.View the complete 2023-24 Ohio State men's gymnastics schedule HERE. #GoBucks

