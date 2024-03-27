Why Novak Djokovic parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic | Tennis news





If there is room to gain even the smallest lead, within the narrowest of margins, expect Novak Djokovic to work tirelessly to find it.

The Serbian has become nothing short of the most successful player in the history of men's tennis, not only by relying on his extensive set of strengths and limited set of weaknesses, but by consistently developing his game to adapt to the physical limitations posed come with age and the changing style of tennis. several generations of opponents.

That's why he has never resisted making changes to his coaching staff, no matter how bold they may seem. Maybe that's why he hired Goran Ivanisevic and now parted ways with him. The collaboration was enormously successful. Since joining Marian Vajda in 2018 – before taking sole responsibility of the Serbians' coaching staff in 2022 – Ivanisevic has overseen 12 Grand Slam championships, half of Djokovic's all-time record of 24, and four consecutive Wimbledon titles and five consecutive finals in the last five editions of the tournament. The reasons for joining the 2001 Wimbledon champion were as clear in 2018 as they were in Djokovic's announcement on Wednesday to improve his serve. I clearly remember the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was in 2018 and Marian and I wanted to innovate and add some magic to our duo, Djokovic wrote in an Instagram post announcing the split. Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our chemistry on the field had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid. Thanks for everything, my friend. Love you. After elbow surgery in 2017 and a lull in his career, the need to change his draft movement had become apparent. Ivanisevic oversaw steady, incremental improvements after imploring the Serbian to use a jerk-free, fluid motion, passing his racket through the ball with a lower throw, rather than waiting for the ball to drop. Figures showed an improvement in both speed and accuracy. According to TennisViz data collected by The Athletic, Djokovic's first serves in 2023 averaged 190.1 miles per hour, a huge jump from 115.4 in 2015. During that time, the tour average increased slightly from 186.1 miles per hour to 186.7 kilometers per hour. His serves landed an average of five centimeters closer to the lines in 2023 than in 2015, and eight centimeters closer than the tour average in that period. These gains may seem minimal at first glance, but consider Djokovic's point accumulation during his peak physical fitness in the early 2010s and during his stellar 2023 season, and the reliability of his serve that earned him cheap points back then his body was no longer suitable for a constant long baseline. exchanges are clearly visible. Djokovic has never resisted hacking and changing the team around him. Surprisingly, he parted ways with his childhood mentor Vajda twice, in 2017 and then in 2022, after rejoining him in 2018. A year later, in 2023, he would win three Majors and reach four finals in what was one of the best seasons of his career. career. He didn't hesitate to end things with Boris Becker, who added attacking touches to his all-time great defensive play to make him unbeatable between 2014 and 2016, a period in which he became the first man since Rod Laver to won all four Majors. the same time. Shortly afterwards, a high-profile collaboration with Andre Agassi followed – in the hope of gaining a mental edge – and a quick parting of ways – while that apparently did not work. Experiments have also been tried with people like Pepe Imaz, a former player turned spiritual guru who specializes in the power of long hugs. The reasons may vary, but Djokovic has always looked to his team to find an edge. He may now be going through a new moment of transition. The youngsters have stood firm against him – Carlos Alcaraz beat him in an epic Wimbledon final and Jannik Sinner thoroughly defeated him at this year's Australian Open. They show no signs of intimidation and take the game to him. So at a time when he's looking to maintain his spot at the top of the tennis tour and fend off players closer to his children's ages than his own, expect him to look to do the same with this latest change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/novak-djokovic-splits-goran-ivanisevic-9236184/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos