How to look, what to know





NCAA Men's Hockey Sioux Falls Regional Thursday, Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center TV, streaming: Every game on ESPNU and ESPN+ Gophers game radio: 103.5 FM, 1130-AM First semi-final on Thursday No. 4 seed Rochester Institute of Technology vs. No. 1 Boston University, 4 p.m Tigers at a glance: RIT (27-10-2) won the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament to secure an NCAA bid, after also winning the conference regular season title. The Tigers enter the tournament on a seven-game winning streak and are on a 14-2-1 run. They score an average of 3.92 goals per match (sixth nationally) and concede 2.31 (fifth nationally). Elijah Gonsalves and Matthew Wilde pace RIT with 19 goals each, while Carter Wilkie (16-25-41) and Cody Laskosky (13-27-40) are the top producers. Goaltender Tommy Scarfone (25-8-2, 2.18 goals against average, .928 save percentage) is a three-year starter. Terriers at a glance: Boston University (26-9-2) is the No. 2 overall seed in the 16-team NCAA field and finished runner-up to Boston College in both the Hockey East regular season and tournament. The Terriers are on a 10-2-1 run and are 7-5-1 vs. teams in the NCAA field. BU is starring in freshman center Macklin Celebrini, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL draft. Celebrini ranks second nationally in scoring (31-28-59) and has 12 power-play goals. Defenseman Lane Hutson, a 2023 first-team All-America selection, is 13-33-46, which ranks second nationally among blueliners. Goaltender Mathieu Caron has started every game and has a save percentage of 2.33 GAA and 0.916. Did you know? RIT previously played a giant killer, beating No. 1 overall seed Minnesota State Mankato 2-1 in 2015. Sign up for our Gophers Update newsletter Second semi-final on Thursday No. No. 3 Nebraska Omaha vs. No. 2 Gophers, 7:30 p.m Mavericks at a glance: Nebraska Omaha (23-12-4) earned an at-large NCAA bid after finishing second in the NCHC tournament and fifth in the regular season. The Mavericks are 12-3-2 since January 26. UNO does not have a 30-point producer but has six players with 20 or more points, led by the Ludtke brothers of Elko. Tanner, a freshman forward, has 11 goals and 17 assists, while Griffin, a sophomore defenseman, has four goals and 23 assists. Goaltender Simon Latkoczy is 19-11-3 with a save percentage of 2.68 GAA and .912. Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (22-10-5) received an at-large NCAA bid after finishing third in the Big Ten regular season and losing in the tournament semifinals. The Gophers have been strong in the second half of the season, going 13-5-1 since Jan. 1. Rhett Pitlick (16-19-35) and Jimmy Snuggerud (13-21-34) are the Gophers' top offensive threats. , while Jaxon Nelson has scored eight goals in the past six games. Goaltender Justen Close is a veteran of two Frozen Fours and is 21-9-5 with a 2.33 GAA and .923 save percentage this season. Did you know? The Gophers are 5-3 all-time against UNO, including a 7-2 victory in the 2021 Loveland, Colo., Regional. Saturday's Championship: Semi-final winners, 5:30 p.m

