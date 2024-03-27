Mountain climbers gear up for Raleigh relays





BOONE, N.C. – The App State men's and women's track and field teams will compete in the NC State Raleigh Relays this week. The relays will take place from March 28 to 30. Field events begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, 9:45 a.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The track events start at 4:35 PM on Thursday, 12:40 PM on Friday and 1:00 PM on Saturday. Last timeout The Mountaineers posted a new women's long jump schedule and conference record, eight event wins and 26 top-five finishes at the Weems Baskin Relays in Columbia, SC on March 22-23. Graduated student Ashley Osaji shattered the program and SBC women's long jump record with a jump of 6.54 m (21' 5.5″). The previous school record was 6.22 m (20' 5.25″), set in 1993 by Melissa Morrison-Howard, who later became a two-time Olympic bronze medalist. The previous Sun Belt regular season record was 6.47 m (21' 2.75″), set in 2012 by WKU's Jade Nimmo. Osaji earned Sun Belt Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week honors for her performance. Senior Chris Wainscott took first place in the men's shot put (17.16 m (56' 3.75″)), while fellow senior Nijel Wilkins finished first in the men's triple jump with a jump of 14.95 m (49' 0.75″). The first women's relay team for the 4×100 meters is on the track Nicole Wells And Sierra Smith senior Taylor Smith and freshmen Kendal Johnson The clock was stopped at 45.51 for the win. Sophomore Addison Ollendick-Smith and graduate student Elizabeth Fuller each posted a first-place finish and personal bests in the women's 800 meters (2:12.87) and women's open 1,500 meters (4:46.81) respectively. Men's 3,000 meters, graduate student Jonah Vogel clocked a season best of 9:28.96 for a first place finish. In the 5,000 meters men, juniors Garrett Bivens led the Mountaineers with a time of 14:43.64 for a first-place finish. Ranked mountain climbers App State is ranked among the NCAA's top 25 in three events. Osaji is ranked second in the NCAA and leads the NCAA East Prelims, Southeast Region and Sun Belt qualifying list in the women's long jump. Wells's Quartet Sierra Smith , Taylor Smith and freshmen Jayla Adams placed 23rd in the women's and sophomore 4×100 meter relay Ethan Lipham ranks 24th in the national men's 3,000 meter Steeplechase. Twenty-five Mountaineers ranked in the top-48 of the NCAA East Preliminary Round qualifying list in 15 events. In the southeastern region, eleven mountaineers ranked in the top five of seven events. Wainscott, Wilkins and freshmen Matthew Gray respectively in third place in the men's shot put, men's triple jump and men's pole vault. In the men's 3,000-meter Steeplechase, Lipham checks in in third place and Bird rounds out the top five. Freshmen Harrison Robinson is ranked fourth in the men's 110m hurdles, while Wells' 4x100m relay team, Sierra Smith , Taylor Smith and Adams are ranked fourth in the event. In the Sun Belt rankings, 23 Mountaineers are among the top five in 17 events. In addition to Osaji leading the women's long jump, Wainscott continues to lead the SBC in the men's shot put, Adams remains in the lead in the women's 400 meters and Bivens moves into first place in the men's 5,000 meters after his performance last week. Next one The Mountaineers will head to Durham, NC for the Duke Invitational April 11-13.

