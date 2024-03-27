NCAA Hockey Tournament: A Preview of First Round Matchups

BC is one of five New England teams in the tournament, including four from Hockey East. Boston University is the second overall seed and opens Thursday in the Sioux Falls regional against RIT.

Every shift matters, every detail matters, BU forward Sam Stevens said. At this point in the year it is now a reality. If you're not ready, your season could end.

Here's a look at the matchups involving New England teams.

Thursday:

Springfield Regional

1. Denver (28-9-3) vs. 4. UMass (20-13-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

UMass suffered an 8-1 loss to BC in the Hockey East semifinals last Friday. Defenseman Scott Morrow leads the Minutemen with 30 points (6 goals, 24 assists), while freshmen Jack Musa and Aydar Suniev each have 12 goals. Junior Ryan Ufko was a Hockey East Player of the Year finalist.

The Pioneers are going for their 10th NCAA title, having last won at TD Garden in 2022. Denver finished second in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, but won the postseason tournament and enters third overall.

Denver has been without forward Massimo Rizzo (lower-body injury) since February 3. With 10 goals and 34 assists, he averaged 1.57 points per game. Coach David Carle said Rizzo was questionable for the weekend but did not rule him out. Junior Jack Devine has 27 goals and 28 assists and was a top 10 Hobey Baker finalist.

2. Maine (11/23/2) vs. 3. Cornell (6/21/6), 5:30 p.m. (ESPNews)

Maine is back in the tournament for the first time since 2012 and will look for its first postseason win since 2007. The Black Bears finished third in Hockey East and lost in the conference semifinals to BU by 4 -1.

Freshman Bradly Nadeau (19 goals, 27 assists) leads Maine with 46 points, 1 ahead of his brother Josh (18-2745). Freshman goaltender Albin Boija is 10-6-1 with a 2.01 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

Cornell finished second in the ECAC but captured the conference tournament. Goalkeeper Ian Shane was impressive, going 21-4-6 with a GAA of 1.70 and a save percentage of .922. Gabriel Segers is top for the Big Red with 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists).

The regional final is Saturday at 4 p.m

Sioux Falls (SD) regional

1. Boston University (26-9-2) vs. 4. RIDE (27-10-2), 5:00 PM (ESPNU)

The Terriers are making their 39th appearance in the tournament as they look for a return trip to the Frozen Four.

They are led by Hobey Baker finalists Macklin Celebrini and Lane Hutson. Celebrini is the youngest player in the NCAA at 17 years old and the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He is second in the NCAA in goals (31) and tied for second in points (59). He became only the fourth player to win Hockey East Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors.

Hutson ranks second among all NCAA defensemen in assists (33) and points (46)

RIT won Atlantic Hockey's regular season crown and then clinched a spot in the NCAAs with a 5-2 win over AIC in the conference title game. The Tigers rank sixth nationally in scoring defense at 3.92 goals per game, fifth in scoring defense at 2.31 goals per game and fifth with a scoring margin of 1.61.

UMass transfer Gianfranco Cassaro is the best among all defensemen in the country in goals (17) and has 19 assists.

Should the Terriers prevail, they would face the winner of Minnesota (22-10-5) vs. will face Omaha (23-12-4) in Saturday's regional final at 6:30 p.m

Friday

Regional Providence

1. Boston College (31-5-1) vs. 4. Michigan Tech (19-14-6), 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

BC makes its 37th tournament appearance. The Eagles have two Hobey Baker finalists: Cutter Gauthier, who has an NCAA-best 35 goals, and Lexington native Will Smith, who leads the nation in points with 23 goals and 44 assists. His 1.81 points per game are slightly above linemate Gabe Perreault's 1.78, with Ryan Leonard (27 goals, 27 assists) ninth in the nation at 1.46.

Goaltender Jacob Fowler is a finalist for the Mike Richter Award and has started all but two games, posting a 29-5-1 mark with a 2.19 GAA and a .925 save percentage.

Michigan Tech defeated Bemidji State 2-1 in the championship game of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association tournament to reach the NCAAs. Goaltender Blake Pietila is 11th in the nation in save percentage (.920) and 15th in GAA (2.18).

2. Wisconsin (26-11-2) vs. 3. Quinnipiac (26-9-2), 5:30 p.m. (ESPNews)

Quinnipiac captured the ECAC regular-season title before being upset by St. Lawrence in the conference tournament semifinals. Lincoln native Collin Graf leads the way for the defending national champions with 22 goals and 26 assists in 32 games, earning ECAC Player of the Year, as well as being named a Hobey Baker finalist.

BU transfer Vinny Duplessis has gone 20-6-2 between the pipes with a .903 save percentage and a 2.09 GAA.

Wisconsin finished second in the Big Ten but hasn't played since being upset by Ohio State in the conference quarterfinals on March 10. Kyle McClellan is the only goalie on the list of Hobey Baker finalists and leads the nation with a save percentage of .931. The Badgers rank third in the country in defense, allowing 2.00 goals per game.

The regional final is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m

Maryland Heights Regional

1. Michigan State vs. Western Michigan (21-15-1), 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

2. North Dakota (26-11-2) vs. 3. Michigan (21-14-3), 8:30 PM (ESPNU)

While there are no New England teams in the region called The Group of Death, there are players with local connections.

Stoneham native Sam Colangelo scored 23 goals and 19 assists in his first season at Western Michigan after transferring from Northeastern. BU transfer Ethan Phillips had 9 goals and 14 assists in 27 games for the Broncos.

Former UMass forward Reed Lebster has 6 goals and 13 assists in his graduate season at Michigan State, while defenseman Marshall Warren, who served as captain at BC last year, has 3 goals and 13 assists in his graduate season for Michigan.

