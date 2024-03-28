Gamechangers of Karnataka cricket | Cricket news





Karnataka, with the best in the fray, overcame inner demons and realized their potential as they put out a formidable Bombay before trumping Rajasthan in 1973-74. Ranji Trophy last

Circa 1973 started brightly in the annals of Karnataka history. State of Mysore was renamed as Karnataka, the Mysore State Cricket Association became the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the cricket center moved from the Central College grounds to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium a few kilometers away.

Barely 48 hours after the state was renamed, the state's old guard fell karnataka cricket team started their Ranji Trophy campaign against Kerala in Tumkur.

That journey culminated in the victory of the EAS Prasanna-led Rajasthan side, captained by Hanumant Singh, in the final at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 27, 1974.

It was Karnataka's first Ranji Trophy title, a turning point not just for Prasanna and his band of fearless men, but also for cricket in the state. From fellow runners and occasional challengers in the 39 years since the tournament was launched, the impressive 185-run win in the final turned Karnataka into a force to be reckoned with.

Karnataka won the trophy seven more times, but none was as special as Prasanna & Co's as it instilled belief in the team that mighty Bombay could be subdued and defeated.

The first innings lead against Bombay at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which gave Karnataka a ticket to the final, heralded a new era in the history of Indian domestic cricket. Bombay had previously won the title for 15 consecutive seasons, but their aura of invincibility took a huge blow.

“It was a great win highlighted by teamwork,” said batting maestro GR Vishwanath , who played a crucial role throughout the tournament. “We went into the season with the aim of winning the trophy. Once we got past Bombay in the semi-finals, we knew we had to lose the trophy.”

The 75-year-old revealed that Karnataka was “the best in the fight” at its peak.

“We had the best players, including two talented spinners in Prasanna and Chandra (BS Chandrasekhar), a young talent in Brijesh Patel and a solid top batsman in Sanjay Desai. Sudhakar Rao was a fine player, while Syed Kirmani, a stroke player, added a new dimension with his wicket-keeping skills. Vijaykumar and (B) Vijayakrishna were match winners, just like the rest.”

After beating Delhi by 223 runs in the last eight matches at home, Bombay was the top that Karnataka had to conquer. They went into the match with a simple but solid plan.

“The plan was for the key batsmen to score big runs and for the team to put at least 400 runs on the board,” Vishwanath said. “If we could do it, Prasanna and Chandra and the uncanny Vijayakrishna would make sure we got the wickets. They could turn things around for us.”

Patel, who topped the batting charts of the champion side with a whopping 618 runs, took confidence from the previous match against Bombay.

“Bombay hadn't been defeated in over a decade, so they had a lot of confidence,” Patel said. “With Vishy in the ranks, we had a good batting line-up. A few months before the semi-final, Vishy, ​​Prasanna, Chandra and I were part of the Rest of India team that won the Irani Cup against Bombay. We were confident in we could beat them.”

CHAMPAGNE MOMENT

Karnataka was so ecstatic after beating Bombay that Prasanna's next big challenge was to curb overconfidence and slacken the effort. Nothing had been won yet.

“After a few days of enjoying the victory, our captain spoke to us,” Vishwanath said. “He said, guys, you're all celebrating, but we haven't won the Ranji Trophy yet. We still have the final. Don't think that Rajasthan is a weak team. We have to keep both feet on the ground.'

The strength of the Rajasthan team was not lost on Prasanna. In Hanumant they had an astute leader and also had spin whiz Salim Durani in their ranks. At home, Rajasthan was formidable.

It didn't take long for Rajasthan's spin attack to decimate Karnataka's top order. Barring opener Vijaykumar (66), none of the other batters delivered top class. “The wicket in Jaipur was not well prepared,” Patel said.

With their backs against the wall, Vijayakrishna (71) and AV Jayaprakash (55) showed immense determination to help the visitors to a fighting 276. The high of beating Bombay wore off quickly. But then Vijaykumar took four wickets and along with Prasanna (4/56) ensured that Karnataka had the comfort of a first-innings lead.

But the pendulum swung again as Karnataka was left reeling at 83/6. For the second time in the match, a determined rearguard action from Jayaprakash (64 no) and Kirmani (60) saved the visitors.

“Vijaykumar was a fearless opener, both with the bat and the ball. People came just to watch his eloquent drives,” Vishwanath said. “Vijayakrishna was a very gifted player. He held his own among the stalwarts. He played 80 first-class matches in the Prasanna-Chandrasekhar era. He was also a very handy batsman and a joy to watch. He proved that with his crucial blow in the first innings.”

Both Vijaykumar and Vijayakrishna are no more, but the memories of their heroics in that first title win 50 years ago burn brightly.

A LONG JOURNEY & WARM RECEPTION

Now that the Ranji Trophy is safe, EAS Prasanna and in Karnataka the return of his men was eagerly awaited. Those were the days of circuitous train journeys and a journey from Jaipur to Bangalore was via Delhi and Madras. After a three-day journey, the team landed in Garden City on April 1.

“Back then, we would travel together by train for days at a time to reach venues and the final was no different. On the way back, there were fans waiting at many train stations in Karnataka to greet us. The love and admiration we received was heartwarming. I'm there I'm sure we were the reason the train stopped longer at a few stations, delaying our arrival in Bangalore, but no one complained,” GRV recalls.

Even before the team reached home, there was celebration in Tamil Nadu. “We reached Madras to a warm welcome from the Kannadigas there, who even treated us to breakfast. In Bangalore we were greeted by a few thousand people at the train station. It was a festive atmosphere, with a marching band adding to the festive atmosphere, said Sudhakar Rao, a domestic stalwart who played a key role in Karnataka's two other Ranji Trophy titles (1977-78 and 1982-83).

THE NIGHT CARS

The historic semi-final win against Mumbai meant that Karnataka were within touching distance of their maiden Trophy triumph. While the players were giving their best for their date with history, a few KSCA officials and fans decided to become night watchmen in Jaipur. Having arrived in the Pink City in anticipation of their team's coronation, they left nothing to chance.

“They were hardcore Karnataka fans and a few officials too. I have never seen anything like this before or after Jaipur. They were afraid that the hosts would tamper with the pitch at night. Although as a team we didn't think this would happen, were too cautious. Their commitment to our cause was incredible,” GRV recalls.

Further down the group of 7-8 players, Sudhakar Rao said, “I remember people like Raja Rao, T Suresh and others virtually pitching a tent in the stands with a clear view of the field.”

“After days of playing, they would spend time playing cards and when they felt sleepy, they would take turns sleeping for a while, but making sure there was always someone awake watching over the ground. They burned more than just the midnight oil for us.” laughed Rao.

