Ex-football player charged in standoff bridge collapse Baltimore reports Girl's killer is convicted

A former professional football player whose health was previously the subject of a FOX 2 story is facing charges following an armed standoff in Royal Oak.

Jonathan McCall is facing one charge of domestic violence and one charge of assault and battery for the barricaded situation on Monday evening. According to authorities, police were called to the home on Whitcomb after an attack. When they arrived, McCall allegedly barricaded himself, his wife and his children inside the home.

In 2017, McCall was featured on FOX 2 in a story about his struggle with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head.

McCall played football for Central Michigan and then spent seven years in the Arena Football League, including a stint with the Detroit Fury.

“I think I've had maybe a hundred concussions,” McCall told Dave Spencer in 2017. “I engaged in unsafe behavior, such as picking up knives and cutting my hand.”

Dr. Peter Lewitt, a neurologist at DMC, said McCall's CTE is most likely “a result of regular head bashing that is part of the training and playing experience of American football.”

During the Monday night standoff, police tried to talk to McCall, but they said he was having a mental health crisis and refused to leave the house.

Bobby Ferguson is banned from working for Detroit until 2033

Detroit's Office of Inspector General banned Bobby Ferguson from working for Detroit after learning he had approached a senior official about a contract with one of the departments.

Ferguson was given a 21-year prison sentence before being released on compassionate grounds in April 2021. According to media reports, the city canceled $1 million in contracts awarded to a company owned by his daughter.

According to to BridgeDetroitthe city scrapped the deals out of fear that Ferguson would profit from the work. He has since asked a judge to terminate his supervised release, citing the difficulties he has encountered in obtaining work under the current conditions.

Among them, Ferguson still owes more than $2.6 million in restitution to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

He is now banned from working for the city until 2023, a twenty-year ban dating back to 2013.

Six suspected dead in Baltimore bridge collapse

Six missing construction workers have been presumed dead by their employers following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, said crews were working in the middle of the bridge span when a freighter struck it early Tuesday. He says the workers' bodies have not yet been recovered, but they are believed to have died given the depth of the water and the amount of time that has passed since the collapse.

“This was so completely unforeseen,” Pritzker said. 'We don't know what else to say. We take so much pride in safety, and we have cones and signs and lights and barriers and flags. But we never anticipated that the bridge would collapse.”

Man is convicted of fatal shooting of 11-year-old

A man will be sentenced Wednesday for the 2022 fatal shooting of 11-year-old Saniyah Pugh.

Pugh was playing at her grandmother's house in Detroit when she was struck by a bullet fired by William Dickerson from outside the house. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and firearms offences.

Under a sentencing agreement, Dickerson could face five to 15 years in prison; he will then have to serve an additional two years for the firearms charge.

“The system seems to work for everything except murder,” said Pugh's grandmother Lawanda Melton. “We were told 37 to 50 (years) ago that it wouldn't change.”

The family believes the convicted murderer will not receive enough punishment.

“In a few years we will see this man walking the streets,” Melton said.

Comic book shop destroyed by fire

Winds made fighting a fire at a Warren shopping center difficult Tuesday evening.

The fire started at Frazho Plaza on the 26000 block of Groesbeck Highway, near Frazho Road, around 7 p.m.

Warren Fire Chief Skip McAdams said the fire started in one unit and spread to the common attic. The fire then spread through the building, which contained twelve units.

“This structure faces west. And when (the fire) hit the roof, it took off,” McAdams said. “The preliminary investigation shows that there were no fire stops in the attic, which allowed the fire to spread very quickly. And the wind obviously helped with that.”

What else we're looking at

A Catholic school in St. Clair Shores, St. Germaine, announced it will close despite $500,000 raised by the community. A woman accused of assaulting a child at Somerset Mall was placed on probation for 18 months after pleading guilty. With less than a month until the NFL Draft in Detroit, the city has released details about the event, including road closures starting this week. A relative of a 13-year-old sexual assault victim said the girl's 7-year-old sister helped her escape the attack. Next month, the Detroit Zoo will be handing out free tickets in exchange for old electronics to recycle. Learn more.

Ships allowed 'heroes' to stop traffic before the Baltimore bridge collapsed

As a freighter plowed through the darkness toward Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning, the crew was powerless to change direction. But they were able to send an emergency call that saved lives, Maryland's governor said.

It was around 1:30 a.m. when the freighter Dali struck one of the Key Bridge's supports, causing the entire span to plunge into the icy waters of the Patapsco River. According to investigators, the crew was able to send out a distress message, warning that they had lost power and could not steer the 300-meter-long ship.

Moments later, a police dispatcher called for officers to stop all traffic on Interstate 695, according to Maryland Transportation Authority radio traffic obtained from the Associated Press' Broadcastify.com archive.