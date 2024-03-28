Women's tennis wins again and extends series to seven





WILLIAMSBURG, Va. William & Mary women's tennis quickly snapped a seven-match win streak Wednesday afternoon, losing 7-0 at home to Norfolk State at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center. William & Mary women's tennis quickly snapped a seven-match win streak Wednesday afternoon, losing 7-0 at home to Norfolk State at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center. De Stam (11-5) dropped just one match by winning at the No. 2 and No. 3 positions to take the doubles point. The Green and Gold didn't drop a set in singles victories over a graduate student Yu Chen (No. 2), juniors Hedda Gurholt (no. 1), Alessandra Anghel (no. 3), and Ine Stage (no. 4), second-year student Yaëlle Vaissaud (No. 6) and freshmen Francesca Davis (Number 5). How it happened

– W&M took the doubles point for the seventh game in a row and the 13th time in the 16 games this season.

– Davis and Vaissaud secured a flawless 6-0 match in third place, edging out Isabella Cottrell and Alessia Stan. The Tribe duo won for the second time in a row and improved to 9-3 in a dual match.

– Stange and Anghel took the point by beating Irina Ioana and Sabina Maria Iurea 6-1 at number 2. They moved to 2-1 as a pair this season.

– At No. 6 singles, Vaissaud took the opening set from Cottrell 6-0 before the NSU freshman pulled away to push the Tribe advantage to 2-0. Vaissaud won her second in a row and improved to 9-6 on the year.

– Anghel dropped just three games in a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 3-ranked Stan to extend the lead to 3-0. She moved her season ledger to 11-4 with the win.

– Chen secured the Tribe victory with a near-flawless 6-0, 6-1 victory over Irina Ioana Iurea on line two. The W&M graduate won her third consecutive series and improved to 15-8 overall and 9-2 at No. 2.

– Stange and Davis dropped just three matches each at No. 4 and No. 5 singles. Stange dropped Laura Riuz 6-3, 6-0, while Davis defeated Sabina Maria Iurea 6-2, 6-1. Stange pushed her win streak to eight matches and increased her record to 14-6, while Davis won her third in a row and improved to 14-9 on the year.

– Gurholt completed the Tribe sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 1 seed Gabriela Davidescu. She pushed her win streak to six matches and her overall record to 21-4. Next one

The Tribe will be back in action when it hits the road for a pair of CAA matches. W&M heads to Towson on Saturday, April 6 at 1:00 PM before heading to Delaware on Sunday, April 7 at noon. William & Mary 7, Norfolk State 0

Singles

No. 1 Hedda Gurholt (W&M) for sure. Gabriela Davidescu (NSU) 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Yu Chen (W&M) for sure. Irina Iurea (NSU) 6-0, 6-1

number 3 Alessandra Anghel (W&M) for sure. Alessia Stan (NSU) 6-2, 6-1

number 4 Ine Stange (W&M) for sure. Laura Ruiz (NSU) 6-3, 6-0

number 5 Francesca Davis (W&M) for sure. Sabina Maria Iurea (NSU) 6-2, 6-1

number 6 Yaëlle Vaissaud (W&M) for sure. Isabella Cottrell (NSU) 6-0, retired

Finishing order: 6, 3, 2*, 5, 4, 1 Double

No. 1 Chen/Fernald (W&M) vs. Davidescu/Ruiz (NSU) DNF, 5-2

No. 2 Stange/Anghel (W&M) def. I. Iurea/ S. Iurea (NSU) 6-1

No. 3 Davis/Vaissaud (W&M) def. Stan/Cottrell (NSU) 6-0

Finishing order: 3, 2*

