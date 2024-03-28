Texas Longhorns Edge Transfer Trey Moore is making an impact in early spring football





AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns have completed their first-ever College Football Playoff bid, nearly reaching the national title game after a heartbreaking loss to Washington. Despite reaching these heights and having one of the best rosters in college football, the Longhorns still had some glaring positional needs that they needed to address this offseason. One of those needs was at edge rusher, where the Horns have struggled with consistency at times. Fortunately for the Horns, they addressed that shortcoming in a major way by signing five-star edge rusher Collin Simmons and UTSA transfer Trey Moore. As a freshman, it's unclear exactly how quickly Simmons could impact the team next fall. And while the early returns on Simmons seem promising, the more experienced Moore appears to be, by all accounts, more than living up to the early hype.

Texas edge rusher Trey Moore Link points What I like about Trey first and foremost is his work ethic. You can tell he's a guy coming into the program with a chip on his shoulder, Sarkisian said. Trey has something to prove, and I think there's some value in that in the portal if you can recruit someone who might not come from an SEC school or a Big 10 school. Now they have something to prove. Moore does indeed have something to prove. After finishing his last two seasons at UTSA with 105 tackles, 22 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in Conference USA, going week-to-week against SEC offensive tackles will be a much bigger challenge. But according to Sarkisian, Moore is approaching this spring with great intensity. And based on his work against the Longhorns' tackles – including one of the nation's very best in Kelvin Banks – there should be too much of the impact he had in San Antonio once he steps on the field in Austin. The way he worked on conditioning all winter and the way he practices, he practices with real intention, Sarkisian said. He's an extremely effective pass rusher… He maximizes every day. He tries to squeeze every last drop out of the day and that is reflected in the way he works in practice.

