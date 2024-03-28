The women's hockey team makes Penticton history across the BC stage





For the first time in its storied history, Penticton minor hockey has a provincial champion in the female division. Pentictons U18 Female A South Knights won the 2023-2024 provincial championship in Armstrong on March 24, following a 4-2 victory over the North Shore Avalanche in the final. Makayla Kenney was credited with the winning goal. According to Penticton Minor Hockey officials, the team is the first local female team to win a provincial hockey championship. Claiming the provincial title had not been achieved by any Penticton team, male or female, since 2014, she added. Representatives from the BCHL's Penticton Vees said the U18 squad will be honored before the team's game on March 29 when they host the Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre. We are extremely proud of this group of young ladies, reads a statement from the U18 South Knights coaching staff. This group continued to grow and develop over the year and every time they were faced with a challenge they raised their level of play and achieved success. They are a very hardworking, dedicated group who deserved all the success they have achieved. The team consists of players from West Kelowna to Osoyoos and as far west as Princeton. A 3-2 comeback win against North Okanagan in the provincial semifinals on the morning of March 24 helped the team clinch a spot in the finals, the coaching staff announced. The Penticton-based team also battled teams from Nanaimo and Richmond on their way to winning provincial gold. In the end, things couldn't have gone better for 11 graduating girls playing their last game of minor hockey, team manager Craig Wittenberg wrote in an email. The graduates end their nine-plus year minor hockey career as the best in the entire province of BC. Wittenberg was joined by Andy Oakes, Hugh Mitchell, Alana Lyle and Blair Main on team staff. People attending the Vees match on March 29 are encouraged to arrive early and attend the ceremony honoring the female U18 team. The Puck Drop is at 7:00 PM READ MORE: Approximately 4,000 pounds of food stored at Penticton's Feed the Valley Night

