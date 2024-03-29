Men's basketball coach Preston Spradlin is resigning to take on a new head coaching position





MOREHEAD, Ky. Morehead State has announced its head men's basketball coach Preston Spradlin has resigned from his position to accept a head coaching position at another Division I institution. Spradlin, who began his head coaching career as an interim at MSU in 2016-17 and was elevated to full-time prior to the 2017-18 season, posted a career record of 140-109 and led MSU to two Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championships and two NCAA -tournament appearances. A national search for Morehead State's next head coach will begin immediately. “We would like to absolutely thank Coach Spradlin for elevating the profile of our men's basketball program to a championship level and wish nothing but the best for his family and him as they move forward,” said athletics director Kelly Wells. “Preston and his staff have engaged and excited the community and created a winning culture on and off the field, developing our young men into servant leaders. Our goal with our next head coach and staff is to continue to bring that level of excellence to our program maintain and build on our recent success so that Morehead State men's basketball remains the premier program in our conference and competes for championships year after year. Spradlin led MSU to four straight 20-plus win seasons for the first time in program history, highlighted by a school-record 26 wins this season and the team's second OVC tournament title and NCAA berth in the past four seasons. He ends his time as the third winningest men's basketball head coach in program history. Spradlin is a two-time OVC Coach of the Year. Under his leadership, the program earned five major OVC postseason awards (Player, Defensive or Freshman). Spradlin came to Morehead State after five seasons at the University of Kentucky. He spent two campaigns (2009-2011) as a graduate assistant with the Wildcats and three years as assistant director of operations (2011-2014). Spradlin's family consists of his wife Misty, son Bentley and daughter Aubrey.

