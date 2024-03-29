Kyle Brandt signs off 'Good Morning Football' from NYC and addresses viewers' concerns about the move to LA

Kyle Brandt and Jason McCourty hosted one last time from the NYC studio before the show moves to LA later this year.

Things got emotional at the end of the broadcast as Brandt took to the streets, where the cast had hosted many segments over the years. Brandt recalled the first episode, which aired on August 1, 2016, saying it was an “honor” and “privilege” to be on the show. GMFB table in NYC.

“I also remember at the time I had 18 months guaranteed on my contract, and my wife said, 'If the show is terrible, at least we have 18 months to figure out how to move back to LA,'” Brandt said. . “And 18 months in New York City turned into eight years, turned into over 1,800 episodes, and became a home at the breakfast table.”

Brandt called NYC, the show's fifth host, and said he was sad to leave, and went on to appreciate all the people who made it happen GMFB happen every day.

While Brandt didn't publicly say whether he was moving the show to LA, he did address viewers' concerns about the future of GMFB.

“Now I say goodbye to all these people. But I won't say goodbye to any of you. That is very important,” he said. “I think it's exciting that you're watching the show you're watching right now. And I know you have questions because I've seen them. Why does this happen? Who's going to LA? Why would you change something you are so good at?”

He continued, “Some of those answers I don't know. Some of them are not mine to give. And to be honest, I have a lot of questions myself. This is what I know. I will personally be intensively involved Good morning football moving forward. And I want to spend the rest of my career in the NFL. And Good morning football does not end. It's expanding. And it's exciting because it's a bigger show. It's more of a show.”

Brandt assured viewers that the GMFB from LA would have all the segments fans have been used to for years saying the show would beat the Draft.

“GMFB leaves home to study. This will always be home. But it is time to evolve,” he added. “And we're flattered that you're wondering and perhaps worried about what will happen next with the show.”

Brandt also noted that the current producer of GMFB would produce the show from LA, reassuring viewers that the essence of the show would not change with the move across the country.

“That's it for this show in this form. I am very proud of what we have built here. Me, Peter, Jamie. Jason, Nate K. It was a dream job,” he said. “I know we're going to make a great show from Los Angeles because this little morning show, where we don't yell at each other or have fake fights or scripted debates, we made in New York. You can make it here. You can make it anywhere. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I'll see you this summer. “New York, it was an honor. I'm out of here.”

The future of Brandt, Jason McCourty and Peter Schrager GMFB remains uncertain. Before her maternity leave began, Jamie Erdahl revealed that she would be making the trek to LA and continuing to host the show from there when the show returned in the summer.

View the entirety of Brandt GMFB Unsubscribe in the video below.