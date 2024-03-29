why Flix Lebrun uses the surprising racket grip, the pen holder





A unique feature of European and global table tennis, the Flix Lebrun quarbore pen holder grip is as spectacular as it is useful in the game.

Qualified for the quarter-finals of WTT champion Incheons after his victory over German Dimitrij Ovtcharov (11-6, 11-7, 11-5), Flix Lebrun continues his way to the top of the world's table tennis. If he is quickly noticed for his youth, he is also recognized for his racket skills. Chinese grip for some, pen holder for others, or penhold grip for English speakers. This technique consists of gripping the racket between your thumb and index finger, leaving the other three fingers on the opposite side. read alsoTable tennis: Alexis Lebrun beats his brother Flix (again) and wins the French championships Higher amplitude amplitude What benefit does Frans get from this specific treatment? Especially greater maneuverability of his racket. Just like with a pen, the movement of the wrist is fluid, faster than with a so-called orthodox grip. A valuable time saver in a particularly intensive discipline. The movement also creates a greater amplitude. The players the Chinese have a wider range of techniques with extremely varied effects on the ball, especially when serving, the strong point of the youngest of the Lebrun brothers. In general, the penholder grip is far from the majority on the world circuit and even in China. During the World Cup final between France and China (0-3), none of the three Chinese players (Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long) used this racket grip. A grip that can still be improved An important turning point occurred in 2000. LITTF, the International Table Tennis Federation, decided to increase the size of its balls, from 38 to 40 mm in diameter, with the aim of making the discipline more spectacular and attractive. The increase in ball size has slowed down the game, making it easier for spectators to follow the matches. The players with pen holders, who were already in the minority, then lost the gains in speed and their technique in favor of powerful players. In addition, the grip of the pen still needs to be technically developed. For a long time, practitioners used almost exclusively the forehand, neglecting the backhand. Some players, such as Olympic medalist Ma Lin, have found individual solutions to become efficient. Felix Lebrun follows the same reasoning. Still the tricolor5th in the worldand his coach Nathanal Molin are inspired by what they can observe in the play of other players. We want to try to find new things Indicate Flix Olympics.com. A childhood inspiration Flix Lebrun, son of Stphane Lebrun, former French number 7 and French doubles champion, was bottle-fed with ping. During a training session at the Montpellier club, he observed a certain Chen Jian, a Chinese player who was training in the capital of the Hérault. I was four years old, I saw him play and it made me want to be like him. I told myself that if he can do it, there's no reason why I can't do it with this version. He plays differently, but he is just as strong as those who play with the orthodox grip, so I wanted to be like himconfided to the youngest of the Lebrun brothers at Olympics.com.

I was four years old, I saw him play and it made me want to be like him. I told myself that if he can do it, there's no reason why I can't do it with this version Felix Lebrun about Chen Jian, in an interview on olympics.com The choice to copy the model will prove to be wise. Today 5th in the world Flix Lebrun is only 17 years old and still has time to perfect his technical palette and find the assets that will allow him to one day become the best player in the world.

