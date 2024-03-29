social media, female athletes and football are leading the way

The NIL Revolution | A Star Tribune series exploring how the age of name, image and likeness is transforming college sports: startribune.com/nil.

Five dollars for each signature. Twenty thousand for a podcast appearance. Social media posts in exchange for $10,000. A signed hockey jersey: another ten thousand dollars. Footballers earn thousands for going to lunch with donors.

The details of the 272 endorsement deals recently signed by Gophers athletes are fascinating. They reveal the power of NIL policy changes in college sports and show how student-athletes can benefit from spending money and mortgage payments based on their name, image or likeness.

Student-athletes are required to disclose their NIL deals to athletic departments, which organize and share the data with the NCAA for tracking purposes. The Star Tribune obtained the NIL reports from University of Minnesota student-athletes dating from August 2022 to January of this year, and here are five more things to know about the deals happening in Dinkytown:

Gophers wives score deals

The women on campus outpace their male Gophers counterparts by a healthy margin in the number of NIL deals signed: 61% of deals in this time frame were signed by women; 39% by men. However, we cannot say that women are earn more because total dollar amounts cannot be derived from this data for two reasons: (1) many of the endorsement deals are fee-based (e.g., several athletes earn a 4% commission on sales of shirts with their names on them); and (2) the data is both incomplete and heavily redacted. Pursuant to the privacy laws of Minnesota and every other university, the following have been removed from these reports: the athlete's name, the name of the sponsoring company or donor, and the exact date of the deal. However, each of these 272 Gophers NIL deals mentions a sport, and women's sports at the U of M lead the way in this count.

21 deals in these reports showed an athlete earning $5,000 or more, and the gender split on these high-priced deals was 11 deals for men, 10 for women. Women appear to be at least keeping pace with, if not leading, the men at the U.

Missing details

Some other fine print in this data shows how vague and seemingly disorganized and uncontrolled the reporting on NIL clearance deals has become. A Gophers softball player wrote “Merchandise” in the description field and “4%” as the amount she will be paid. One volleyball player wrote that she made “posts on my social media” for an “unknown percentage.” More than 30 endorsement deals list “unclear” as financial compensation. Some say the NIL era feels like the 'wild west'. These data reports used by the NCAA and its member schools don't do much to change that reputation.

Paying it forward

Many similarities for these Gophers athletes include working in youth camps or spending time in clinics coaching young players. Some of these deals pay well, in the thousands, and some are comparable to what a non-athlete would make if he worked part-time. Softball players agreed to one-time payments ranging from $1,500 to $10,000 for their work at camps in recent months. A year ago, a volleyball player signed a deal to run her own camp and keep 75% of the entrance fees. At least four Gophers athletes partnered with an outside entity to create his or her own youth camp.

Football is king

The leading sport for number of NIL deals? No surprise: football, with 59 reported NIL deals in this period (22% of the total). Members of the basketball and hockey teams are also staying busy here, as you might have guessed (a total of 72 deals for members of those four teams). Softball (41), women's football (23), gymnastics (21) and volleyball (12) also reached double figures. Football players have also landed some of the highest paying deals, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 for lunches, autographs and social media posts.

Social media in the spotlight

In endorsement deals that appear on social media, a company may ask an athlete to post on a platform such as Instagram or TikTok, using their product or expressing support for their company. Of the 272 recent Gophers NIL deals, social media-related endorsements accounted for 57% of those deals.

Mara Braun, a leader of the Gophers women's basketball team, recently explained to the Star Tribune that she has signed NIL deals with electronics giant JBL, Minnesota-based KLN Family Brands and other companies and promoted their brands to her audience of more than 35,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). Braun added that athletes like her can direct some of this money to causes they believe in and “stand for things bigger than” themselves. NIL “can get lost in the money,” she said, “but to me it's bigger than that.”

Recent Star Tribune sports intern Gavin Dorsey of Northwestern University contributed to this article.