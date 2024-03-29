What channel is Michigan State vs. Want to see Western Michigan hockey? How to Watch NCAA Tournament





Michigan State and Western Michigan are former CCHA rivals who have faced each other on the ice more than 100 times. The two programs will now meet for the first time in the NCAA tournament. No. 1 seed Michigan State will face No. 4 seed Western Michigan in a Maryland Heights regional semifinal on Friday. GAME INFORMATION WHO: Michigan State (24-9-3) vs. Western Michigan (21-15-1) When: 5:00 PM ET Where: Centene Community Ice Arena (Maryland Heights, Mo.) HOW TO WATCH TV network: ESPNU Streaming Options: ESPN+, FuboTV (Free Trial) Garland, DirectTV stream GAME NOTES * The winner between Michigan State and Western Michigan advances to play Michigan (21-14-3) or North Dakota (26-11-2) for a spot in the Frozen Four. The regional final is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. * Michigan State is in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012 and is the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2006. Second-year coach Adam Nightingale put the Spartans back on the map with their first Big Ten regular-season title and first Big Ten Tournament Championship. They defeated Michigan 5-4 in overtime at Munn Ice Arena last week and improved to 4-1 against their archrival this season. * Western Michigan is in the NCAA tournament for a program record third straight season under coach Pat Ferschweiler, who was on staff with the Red Wings at the same time as Nightingale. The Broncos received an at-large bid to the tournament after finishing sixth in the challenging National Collegiate Hockey Conference. *The Spartans hold a 65-35-9 lead in the all-time series against the Broncos, although the teams are 3-3-1 at neutral sites. Western Michigan has won five of the last six in the series, with the last meeting being a 3-1 victory in 2021. *Michigan State (3.8 goals per game) and Western Michigan (3.5) are both among the top 10 scoring teams in the country. Although the Broncos have two individual players in the top 10 in goals per game (forwards Sam Colangelo and Dylan Wendt each have 23 goals), sophomore forward Joey Larson (15 goals) is the highest-ranked Spartan at 62nd. They rely on balance as freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov, the Big Tens Defensive Player of the Year and a projected top-10 draft pick this summer, leads the team with 34 points on nine goals and 25 assists. He is one of ten Spartans with at least twenty points and four have more than thirty. * There is an age difference of almost four years between the starting goalkeepers who face each other. Western Michigan senior Cameron Rowe, a former transfer from Wisconsin, has a 2.41 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage with two shutouts while being the team's only netminder playing. Michigan State freshman Trey Augustine, selected by the Red Wings last year and who helped Team USA to a gold medal at the World Juniors in January, has a 2.96 goals-against average and .918 save percentage with a 22-8 2 records and three shutouts. * Getting a seat at the Centene Community Ice Arena, the practice facility for the Blues, will be very difficult because it can seat a maximum of about 3,100 spectators. North Dakota leads the pack in attendance per game (11,612), while Michigan State and Michigan are both in the top 10 and the lack of available tickets and exorbitant prices on the secondary market are frustrating.

