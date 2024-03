Rowing ready to start the season at Doc Hosea Invitational

KINGSTON, R.I. – Rhode Island Rowing opens its spring season at the Doc Hosea Invitational on Saturday, March 30 in Cherry Hill, NJ Racing on the Cooper River begins at 8 a.m. with heats, followed by finals at 10:30 a.m. The Rams will send five boats: the Varsity 8+, Second Varsity 8+, Varsity 4+, Second Varsity 4+ and Third Varsity 8+. Six teams will advance to the grand final of each division. The top two finishers in each of the two heats, followed by the next two fastest times overall, will claim these spots. All remaining boats will compete in the small final. Rhode Island will face host Penn, Temple, Navy, Northeastern, Delaware, Georgetown, Clemson, Rutgers, Columbia, Villanova and Atlantic 10 foe George Washington. The Colonials are the reigning national champions and claimed the program's first-ever title a season ago. Rhody enters the season looking for his 10th conference crown. Rhode Island Race Schedule Varsity 8+ | Heat 2

8:10 a.m. – Georgetown, Clemson, Rutgers, Columbia, Rhode Island, Villanova Second Varsity 8+ | Heat 2

8:30 a.m. – Georgetown, Clemson, Rutgers, Columbia, Rhode Island, Villanova Varsity 4+ | Heat 2

8:50 – Georgetown, Clemson, Rutgers, Columbia, Rhode Island, Villanova Second Varsity 4+ – Heat 2

9:10 AM – Rutgers 3V4 'A', Georgetown, Rutgers, Columbia, Rhode Island, Temple Third Varsity 8+ – Heat 2

9:30am – Temple, Georgetown, Rutgers, Columbia, Rhode Island, Northeast 4V8 PAUSE Varsity 8+ – Grand Final / Small Final

10:30 am / 10:40 am Second Varsity 8+ – Grand Final / Small Final

10:50 am / 11:00 am Varsity 4+ – Grand Final / Small Final

11:10 am / 11:20 am Second Varsity 4+ – Grand Final / Small Final

11:30 am / 11:40 am Third Varsity 8+ – Grand Final / Small Final

11:50 AM / 12:00 PM Setups

Varsity 8+ Cox Ellie McGee Heart attack Hailey Pardi 7 Catie Castle 6 Bethany Nordstrom 5 Beautiful Bruno 4 Nicole Jones 3 Olivia Kowalski 2 Sarah Pecoraro Bow Emma Barnhart Second Varsity 8+ Cox Lily Stasaitis 8 Eryn Wales 7 Samantha Gumprecht 6 Amanda Cubitt 5 Sammie Gorecki 4 Maia Hembruff 3 Emily Olin 2 Jessica Tosi Bow Amelia Katula Varsity 4+ Cox Evelyn Tabor 4 Cait Reardon 3 Alexis Moore 2 Abby Corn Bow Emma Larsh Varsity 4+ B Cox Sawyer McNish 4 Irma Accius 3 Emma Brookins 2 Jasmine Hayes Bow Anna Kan Third Varsity 8+ Cox Olivia Moretti 8 Maddy Papik 7 Taylor Barnett 6 Costanza Proietti 5 Haile Perkins 4 Fiona Gallagher 3 Brigid McShea 2 Gabrielle Aloia Bow Anna Smith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gorhody.com/news/2024/3/29/womens-rowing-rowing-ready-to-begin-season-at-doc-hosea-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos