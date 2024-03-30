Vis Island – Submarine bases, cricket and craft beer made in Norway

March 29, 2024 – Considered one of Europe's greatest hidden gems of tourism, a visit to the magical island of Vis reveals surprising diversity, tradition and intrigue beyond the beach.

It's funny to move to an island in the Adriatic Sea and then settle there for fourteen years. You become patriotic about the island, convinced that it is better than all the others. And it is, especially when that island is Hvar, the sunniest in Europe, home to organized tourism in Europe, and the island with the most UNESCO heritage in the world.

But sometimes it's nice to meet the neighbors

Vis is an island that has always fascinated me, but to which my attention has been limited to just three short trips and just one overnight stay (and that in a stormy rainy affair in November ten years ago), and so I was pleased to accept a trip invitation from leading regional destination management company Intours DMC to see the island of Vis through their eyes.

It was quite a sight

A 7:30 am speedboat departure before the onset of the August heat from Hotel Amfora in Hvar town was a pleasant way to start the day, and a chance to catch up on one of the treasures of the Vis experience before heading out made contact with our guide of the day the submarine base near Vis Town.

Vis has always been a strategically important island from a military point of view because of its geography, and as we will see below, that geography has shaped its history and its current look and feel today.

Vis was a closed military island under President Tito and was off-limits to foreign visitors until the 1991 war in the former Yugoslavia. And there were many secrets to be hidden from prying foreign eyes, not least this beautiful submarine base, large enough to shelter submarines. up to 110 meters long.

Nowadays an idyllic tourist spot. The powers that be may not have approved of 21st century security: a sleeping tourist, a sailboat and a vigilant dog

Military history flows through the veins of Vis and goes back to a period long before the rise of Tito and his partisans. The British have a particularly strong bond with Vis, with varying levels of presence over the centuries. Fort St. George, named after King George III, is just one of many British forts on Vis, and one that has been revived following major investment from The Yacht Week's Swedish owners, who turned the fort into a luxury dining and entertainment district, with mixed reactions from locals.

Another short car transfer and we looked at another fascinating aspect of Vis's military history. The cannons may be rusted today, but they are a testament to their heritage and led to a fascinating warren of tunnels to piece together another piece of the Vis puzzle.

When you need to prepare for battle, few views can match it.

What impressed me about the tour was the level of detail, with a comprehensive answer to every question. For example, in the compact area assigned to the gunners, this metal addition was placed on the concrete wall to suck out the smoke from the cannon firing, which helped the gunners breathe and continued to conceal the location. of the enemy's weapon.

And once your eyes adjusted, there were plenty of clues to other military points overlooking the bay. And then the big surprise: they were all connected by a maze of tunnels. Not something for the claustrophobic, but the tour through the heart of Vis was indeed fascinating and gave an insight into the harsh conditions soldiers had to deal with, despite the beautiful views.

A characteristically terrible Bradbury photo in a concrete room deep in the Vis hills, the only light coming from a mobile phone. Six iron bed frames are stacked against the wall. Sleeping quarters.

But the tunnels were part of a larger network of military power of the now maligned JNA.

From the air, an innocuous-looking stone house in the middle of a field, surrounded by aromatic rosemary. But in fact one of two houses whose sole purpose was to serve as vents for a massive missile loading facility below. Beautifully disguised, and perhaps the only clue was that there was no entrance door

The memory of the war is difficult to ignore on Vis, especially because of the various sacrifices made during the Second World War, in which Vis played a strategically crucial role in the liberation of Southeastern Europe.

The British soldiers who gave their lives are remembered to this day.

Worthy. Peaceful. Respectful.

The key role that Vis played in World War II was in large part due to the 1.3 kilometer long airstrip on the island, which was captured by the partisans and transferred to Allied control. This gave the Allied air fleet an emergency option in case of problems during flight, as well as a much closer launching pad for attacks.

It looks like good times will return to Vis airport. Local enthusiasts are in the final stages of getting the airstrip operational again, with the aim of opening a sports airstrip for adrenaline sports such as paragliding and skydiving in 2017, and possibly moving on to the opening of a proper airport.

And, as you would expect, next to an airstrip on a distant Adriatic island, a cricket field!

And not just any cricket pitch. But rather home to Europe's oldest cricket club outside Britain. A fantastic story about a bored British soldier who founded a cricket club during the Napoleonic Wars in 1811, a story that was taken up almost 200 years later by a cricket-loving, returning Australian Croat.

And certainly one of the world's coolest scoreboards and pavilions.

The cricket is taken seriously and the Vis Cricket Club is now home to an international cricket competition every spring.

And host to cricket clubs around the world.

And those who play cricket and tourists in general love to eat. How about this as a group feeds on one of Dalmatia's best specialties, the peka.

And what would a Dalmatian island be without wine? Croatian wine is slowly being discovered on the international stage. With a range of terroirs and 130 indigenous grape varieties, these are exciting times for Croatian wine, with international interest seeking new experiences.

The island of Vis features on the indigenous scene, with a delicious white variety called Vugava. Before phylloxera decimated Dalmatia's vineyards, almost all of the island's fields were covered in vines. Today there are only 5-6 serious winemakers.

An island's bond with the sea is clearly strong, and this is no more true than on the island of Vis, which is famous for its fishing tradition and also for its sailing.Wikipediawill tell you that the oldest sailing regatta took place in 1775, but in 1593 some 75 boats set off in a race to the rocky island of Palagruza and back to Vis.

The boat par excellence, in use since 1177, was the falkusa (falkusha).

And while we don't often resort to Wikipedia, it would be difficult to put things better than this:

The Falkua is a unique wooden boat, which is narrow on both sides and is approximately seven to eight meters long and three meters wide. It had a low draft under a large (120 m2) lateen sail made of flax, mounted on a mast that was usually as high as the ship was long. It was very fast, both under sail and with an oar, and could reach speeds between 8 and 12 knots. Its distinguishing feature was two removable wooden side planks called falke, from which falkua got its name. The rafters raised the edge of the boat about half a meter and protected it from high waves on the open sea. To make it easier to retrieve the nets, the tunnels were removed while fishing. The ship could carry up to eight tons of salted fish barrels.

Beautifully designed, the emergency wooden oars.

And a simple tool to remove the sides of the boat so the nets can go on easily.

There was one more surprise on this action-packed, fact-filled and fascinating day. The first craft beer on the island of Vis. Worth a try on the Komiza waterfront.

And, as I was used to on the island of Vis, a beer with a story that was not so simple, because the first Vis beer is actually made in Norway!

It seemed somehow fitting to put such a bizarre end to a wonderful day. However, there is a method to the Norwegian madness. Some Norwegians have been coming to Vis Island for 15 to 20 years and are in love with it. Together with a local winemaker and civil servant, the idea arose to make the first Vis craft beer. Everything was going well until the legendary Croatian bureaucracy got in the way, and it wouldn't be possible to complete production before 2016, so they decided to make it in Norway for the time being. If you do.

And it's quite fun too.

Komiza, the second city of Vis, is a wonderful place full of history and surprises. For example, it is home to the first whorehouse on the Adriatic and there were two of them 100 years ago. According to our guide, there are still more families making their living from fishing than from tourism, despite the fact that there used to be seven fish factories in the city, compared to none today. Before the outbreak of phylloxera, which decimated the wine industry and forced mass emigration, Komiza had a population of around 5,500. The island's population today is only 3,000.

And 3,000 is the number of beds available on the island of Vis for tourists. It was difficult at the time because the island was closed to foreigners, but perhaps the silver lining will come now, decades later. The first hotels were built in the 1960s, but were only available to locals, as foreigners were not allowed to visit this military island. As such, Vis lagged behind in the rise of mass tourism on the rest of the Adriatic coast.

And I think that's a good thing. The island of Vis is not easy to reach, but it offers a truly relaxing and fantastic historical experience for those who make the effort.

