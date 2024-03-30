3 Breakout Candidates for Michigan State Football on Offense





Michigan State is a third of the way through spring training and building for Year 1 under new head coach Jonathan Smith. There is a lot of work to be done in East Lansing, with the Spartans losing back-to-back seasons and failing to achieve bowl eligibility two years in a row. MSU saw nearly two dozen players enter the transfer portal this season, but Smith and his coaching staff have also been able to fill out the roster with several additions through the portal. On offense, quarterback Aiden Chiles and tight end Jack Velling are two transfers expected to make an immediate impact in East Lansing, and the Spartans have an excellent running back in senior Nathan Carter. However, for the 2024 season to be successful, Michigan State needs several guys who can play a bigger-than-expected role this season. With that in mind, here are three breakout candidates for the Spartans' offense this fall… 1.) WR Nick Marsh (Fr.)

Michigan State lost several wide receivers to graduation and the transfer portal in the offseason, providing an excellent opportunity for true freshman Nick Marsh to make an immediate impact in his first season as a Spartan. Marsh, a former four-star recruit, is already one of the biggest receiving targets MSU has at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds. Marsh is a very good athlete who can win 50-50 battles with his physical superiority and his ability to play football at a high level. The freshman's potential to be an immediate impact option will depend on how quickly he picks up the techniques needed to be a college wide receiver and his ability to block in the run game. We don't want to put too high expectations on the true freshmen, but Michigan State doesn't have many guys who look like Marsh. 2.) WR Jaron Glover (R-So.)

Sticking with the wide receiver room, I see a potential big year for freshman Jaron Glover. The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder got his first real taste of college ball last season when he totaled 261 yards on 14 receptions, leading Michigan State at 18.6 yards per reception. I see significant improvement in those numbers in 2024, but Glover could even become the Spartans' best pass catcher this fall. It will be interesting to see how MSU handles the wide receiver room this fall. Position coach Courtney Hawkins was the only member of former head coach Mel Tucker's staff retained by Smith, but three of the 2023 team's top four receivers are no longer on the roster. Redshirt senior Montorie Foster is back after leading the Spartans in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season, but the other two starting spots at receiver are open. My first choice would be Glover and Marsh to fill those roles. 3.) TE Brenner Parachek (Sun.)

As mentioned in the opening, Velling will be Michigan State's best tight end in 2024. The rising junior had two standout seasons at Oregon State, totaling 719 yards and 11 touchdowns on 45 receptions over the past two years, earning second-team All-Pac 12 honors a year ago. Now that we understand that, Michigan State will have to play more than just one tight end in the system that Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren are bringing to East Lansing. My money is on sophomore Brennen Parachek as the guy who corners Velling for the Spartans. The 6-foot-1, 254-pounder got his feet wet a year ago, appearing in eight games and totaling six receptions for 55 yards. It's impressive that Parachek was able to get on the field as a true freshman in a physical position as a tight end, but it also speaks to his unique physical gifts and talent level. Parachek will have an expanded role this season and will give MSU excellent depth behind Velling. For more Michigan State Athletics coverage:

