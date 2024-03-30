Sports
Wisconsin vs Quinnipiac NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament Score, Updates
You have to go back 14 years to the Wisconsin Badgers' last win in the NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament.
Does the series end today?
UW (26-11-2) will face defending champion Quinnipiac late Friday afternoon in a first-round matchup in Providence, Rhode Island. The winner will face tournament No. 1 Boston College on Sunday at 3 p.m. for the right to advance to the Frozen Four.
The Badgers have lost four straight NCAA Tournament games since advancing to the 2010 national championship game.
Not only will Wisconsin have to overcome that history, but it will also have to overcome the 18-day hiatus since being knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament.
FOLLOW THE MADNESS: NCAA tournament brackets, scores, schedules, teams and more.
To do that, the Badgers will have to defeat a rare enemy. UW and Quinnipiac played only twice before, in October 2003 when the Badgers swept the Kohl Center.
Follow the action here to see how Wisconsin fares in the third meeting.
Power play, Quinnipiac
A sharp penalty on UW's Mike Vorlicky gives the Bobcats a power play at the 8:54 mark of overtime.
The third period was Wisconsin's best
Wisconsin couldn't win the game in regulation, but the third period was the best of the game. The Badgers had a 7-5 edge in shots on goal. Christian Fitzgerald and Mathieu De St. Phalle only had quality chances late on.
Can the Badgers carry that momentum into overtime?
Quinnipiac kills UW's power play
Wisconsin played its first power play of the game with 5 minutes left, but had only one shot on goal and no score. We are still tied.
Power Play, Wisconsin
Une W's Jack Horbach draws the first penalty of the match. Quinnipiac's Cristophe Tellier is called for a high stick with 5:03 to play.
Quinnipiac ties with goal late in second period
The Badgers almost survived the second period. UW killed three penalties in that period, allowing just two shots.
However, Quinnipiac tied the game with 1:32 left in the period on a goal by Victor Czerneckianair. The sophomore returned the rebound from senior Iivari Rasanen shot.
Just under ten minutes earlier, Czerneckianair hit the post with a shot. This time he tied the game.
In case you're wondering if the Badgers are 6-4-1 in tied games after two periods.
Joe Palodichuk delivers! How the Badgers took the lead
Quinn Finley scores! The replay of Wisconsin's first goal
Quinn Finley and Joe Palodichuk give Wisconsin a 2-1 lead
The second period couldn't have started much better for Wisconsin.
After killing the final 95 seconds of a Quinnipiac power play, the Badgers tied the game with an unassisted goal from freshman Quinn Finley at 1:46 of the second period.
Seventy-five seconds later, Joe Palodichuk, another freshman, gave the Badgers the lead with a shot that came off assists from sophomore Ben Dexheimer and freshman Owen Mehlenbacher.
Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings wants better puck possession
What was the challenge of discovering Quinnipiac after 18 days off? That was the first question for UW coach Mike Hastings during an ESPN interview with about 4 minutes left in the first period.
“We've got to start owning some pucks,” he said. We threw it around and didn't have time in the zone and they went over and got it out of their zone quickly.
Quinnipiac has slowed the Badgers' offense before it can get started by controlling the neutral zone. Hastings shared what needs to change.
Skate a little and then have some support on our self-chips, he said. If you can't get it, we have to put it where our second can get it, and then our second has to be there.
Quinnipiac ends the first period with the power play
Quinnipiac takes a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
Wisconsins penalty kill will be put to the test when play resumes. Anthony Kehrer was assessed a tripping penalty in the final minute to give the Bobcats their first power play of the game.
UW has just four shots on goal, compared to 10 for Quinnipiac. It could have been worse, but the Badgers had six blocks in that period. Daniel Laatsch and Ben Dexheimer each have two.
Bobcats continue to keep the Badgers hot on their heels
Quinnipiac continues to put pressure on the Badgers defense. Is UW's 18-day break a factor in the slow start?
With 5 minutes left in the first period, the Bobcats have a 6-3 lead in shots on goal. UW leading scorer Cruz Lucius has one shot Carson Bantle and Joe Palodichuk has other chances for the Badgers. Wisconsin is still down 1-0.
Quinnipiac takes the lead early
The early returns are not good for the Badgers. Quinnipiac's Christophe Fillion scored 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the match after a nice pass from Cristophe Tellier. Tellier's pass from the left circle is deflected into the goal and gives the defending champions an early lead.
How the Badgers line up against Quinnipiac
NCAA Tournament hockey bracket: scores, updates
Friday
At Centene Community Ice Center, Maryland Heights, Missouri
- No. 4 Michigan State 5, Western Michigan 4, OT.
At Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island
Thursday
At the Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA
At the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Start time Wisconsin vs. Quinnipiac, location
- Start time: 4:30 PM, Friday March 29
- Place: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island
What channel is Wisconsin vs. See Quinnipiac today? How to watch, live streaming
- TV channel:ESPNews
- Current:You can stream the game on the ESPN app with a subscription or through your television or streaming provider.FUBOalso offers a free trial.
- Announcers:John Buccigross (play-by-play) and Colby Cohen (analyst).
Wisconsin vs. Quinnipiac Preview
Wisconsin: Under first-year coach Mike Hastings, the Badgers improved their win total by 13 games from last season and qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021. They are the No. 2 seed in their portion of the series and finished second in the Big Ten regular season race. Defense has been UW's calling card. Senior goaltender Kyle McClellan leads the nation with a .931 save percentage and the Badgers rank third nationally in scoring defense (2.0 goals per game) and penalty kill percentage (.868).
More:Wisconsin's road to the Frozen Four begins Friday. Here's what you need to know about first-round opponent Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac: The Bobcats are the defending champions. They won their fourth consecutive ECAC Hockey regular-season title, but lost to St. Lawrence in the conference tournament semifinals on Friday. The team ranks second in the nation in scoring defense with 1.95 goals per game and fourth in scoring offense with an average of 4.14 goals per game. Junior Collin Graf is a Hobey Baker finalist for the second straight season and is one of four players on the team with at least 30 points.
Statistics between Wisconsin and Quinnipiac
Wisconsin 2023-2024 Hockey Schedule
The past five games of the 2023-2024 Wisconsin men's hockey season. For the full schedule, click here.
|March 1
|Lost to Michigan State 3-1
|March 2nd
|Beat Michigan State 4-1
|8 March
|Lost to Ohio State 3-1
|9th of March
|Beat Ohio State 4-2
|10th of March
|Lost to Ohio State 3-1
|28th of March
|Wisconsin vs. Quinnipiac, NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal
Quinnipiac hockey schedule 2023-24
The past five games of Quinnipiac's 2023-2024 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.
|March 1
|Lost to Clarkson, 3-2.
|March 2nd
|Beat St. Lawrence 8-1.
|Mar. 15
|Defeated RPI, 5-1.
|March 16
|Defeated RPI, 5-2
|March 22nd
|Lost to St. Lawrence, 3-0.
|28th of March
|Wisconsin vs. Quinnipiac, NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal.
|
