Aztecs through two rounds in Georgia





ATHENS, Ga. The San Diego State women's golf team completed the first two rounds of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on Friday. After 36 holes they are tied for 12 holese after shooting a 601. Emma Narita led the Aztecs with a three-over-par 147, highlighted by a 70 in her opening round. She had an eight-hole stretch with four birdies and her first-round 70 was tied for the fourth-best score. She then shot a 77 in the second round and collected 13 pars. Stephanie Barbaglia is tied for 26th after two rounds. She shot a two-over-par 74 in both rounds and her second round, 74, was the best on the team. Anika Sato And Andrea Gomes both shot a 154, alternating between rounds of 80 and 74. Sato shot a two-over-par 74 in the opening round, collecting 14 pars to offset three bogeys. Gomez bounced back from a first-round 80 to shoot a 74 in her second round. Anna Lina Otten opened the day with an 83 and then improved her score in the second round by five strokes. After two rounds, Auburn is in first place with a three under par 573. NEXT ONE The Aztecs close out the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic with another round on Saturday. Liz Murphey Collegiate Classical Athens, Georgia.

University of Georgia Golf Course Par 72, 6,351 yards

Results via two rounds of 36 holes

Team Scores Top Five and SDSU – Out of 17 schools 1. Chestnut brown 573 (290-283, -3)

2. Georgia 579 (290-289, +3)

3.Florida 584 (295-289.+8)

T-4. Kansas State 585 (294-291, +9)

T-4. August 585 (288-297, +9)

—

T-12. San Diego State 601 (298-303) Top Five and SDSU individual scores from 90 golfers 1. Carla Bernat (Kansas State) 136 (69-67, -8)

2. Caterina Don (Georgia) 137 (70-67, -7)

3. Victoria Zheng (August) 141 (71-70, -3)

4. Megan Schofill (Maroon) 142 (67-75, -2)

5. Anna Davis (maroon) 143 (75-68, -1)

—

T-18. Emma Narita (SDSU) 147 (70-77, +3)

T-23. Stephanie Barbaglia (SDSU) 148 (74-74, +4)

T-55. Anika Sato (SDSU) 154 (74-80, +10)

T-55. Andrea Gomes (SDSU) 154 (80-74, +10)

T-82. Anna Lina Otten (SDSU) 161 (83-78, +17)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goaztecs.com/news/2024/3/29/womens-golf-aztecs-through-two-rounds-in-georgia.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos