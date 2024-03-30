Despite rain delays, men's tennis wins both weekend matches – The Cavalier Daily

No. 4 Virginia men's tennis continued their weekend rhythm with a pair more conference matches facing Miami Friday and Florida State Sunday. The Cavaliers (16-4, 8-0 ACC) schedule was initially scrapped when their game against the Hurricanes (10-8, 2-5 ACC) had to be moved to Monday due to inclement weather, versus the Seminoles (14-5 , 4-3 ACC) first. However, Virginia remained calm and recovered easily, beating both Florida State and Miami 4-1.

Game 1: Virginia 4, Florida State 1

After their first game was postponed, the Cavaliers looked at what they thought would be their weekend closer and prepared for a showdown with a fellow ranked team. Equivalent to last weekends few matches, Virginia took the first point of the match and moved up the leaderboard thanks to an impressive performance by the doubles pairs.

Graduate student James Hopper and senior Iaki Montes won on the top court 6-2, defeating a No. 14 nationally ranked doubles team, senior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and junior Joshua Dous-Karpenschif. Hopper and Montes were recently honored for their impressive performances so far in the season by being named the ACC Doubles Team of the Week, and they are currently ranked 11th in the doubles teams.

Senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and senior Chris Rodesch also had a successful match on court two, winning 6-2 to give Virginia the first point of the faceoff. Freshman Dylan Dietrich and senior Alexander Kiefer's match on court three remained incomplete as the doubles point had already been secured for the Cavaliers, but before the match was over, they trailed slightly at 3-4.

The singles match opened with a score of 1-0 in favor of Virginia. Von der Schulenburg quickly stood out and led his match on court three, where he defeated his opponent 6-4, 6-0 in straight sets to give the Cavaliers their next point. Dietrich followed shortly afterwards and also won his match in straight sets on court four 7-6, 6-1.

With the score at 3-0, Virginia knew it needed just one more point to get the win. However, it wasn't that easy as the rest of the matches were close and could have gone either way. Rodesch, who is currently ranked number 10 in the ITA individual rankings, was back on the top court and faced Cornut-Chauvinc.

After an exciting first set, Rodesch was defeated 7-6 and had to fight in the second set to gain a decisive third set. Unfortunately, Cornut-Chauvinc also took the second set 6-3 to give the Seminoles their first point of the match. Although this snapped Rodesch's nine-match win streak, playing against such a challenging opponent will better prepare him for similar matches down the road.

With the score 3-1, the rest of the courts had to go to a third tiebreak set to determine the outcome. Mans Dahlberg eventually took the winning point for Virginia, winning his third set 6-2 on court six.

Montes' match on court two and Kiefer's match on court five ultimately remained unfinished in the third set after the match was decided, as they had to conserve energy to play Miami the next day. With another conference win, the Cavaliers headed south for their showdown against the Hurricanes.

Match 2 Virginia 4, Miami 1

Virginia returned to Coral Gables, Florida to continue the momentum that started Friday morning. Before play was suspended on Friday, Rodesch had managed to finish his match in time to give the Cavaliers their first point of the match individually with a 6-1, 6-2 victory on the top court.

To beat the rain, the singles started at 8 a.m. Friday before the doubles. In addition to moving the original start time earlier and opening the showdown with singles matches, the teams also had to share courts with a Hurricane women's match. on. However, just ten minutes after Rodesch finished his match, all play was stopped due to rain and the decision was made to continue play on Monday.

Once play resumed on Monday, it didn't take long for Virginia to move further ahead in the match. Von der Schulenburg completed his match on court three with a 6-1, 7-5 victory in 11 minutes, but the Hurricanes quickly followed with a win of their own on court two against Dietrich, beating him 6-3, 6-4.

Kiefer helped widen the gap for the Cavaliers again by winning his deciding set on court four after dropping the second set, bringing the aggregate score to 3-1 with his 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory . Graduate student Edoardo Graziani got the winning point for Virginia, flying through his match to win 6-0, 6-1 on court six. Graziani's match was the only one played in full that day.

The Cavaliers have a bye week this coming weekend and return to take on Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on April 3. The end of the regular season is quickly approaching, with the final home game of the regular season on April 7 against Boston College.

Once postseason play begins, it will quickly become clear whether the strategy Virginia has employed in recent years will remain one that puts them on a path to winning the National Championship for a third consecutive season.