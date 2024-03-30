MSU hockey wins first-round NCAA tournament overtime thriller over WMU





MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. The Michigan State hockey team is no stranger to close games this season. But Friday's regional semifinal against Western Michigan might take the cake. After trailing 4-2 entering the third period, the number 1 seeded Spartans forced overtime in an exciting manner. Then, just over nine minutes into the extra session, MSU senior forward Jeremy Davidson took a shot that deflected off a Western Michigan skater and into the back of the net, sending MSU to the next round with a 5-4 victory . “I was going to rip it over the net and it hit the stick of one of their defenders and thank God it went in,” Davidson said. The Spartans (25-9-3) will play the winner of Friday night's game between 2-seed North Dakota and 3-seed Michigan at Centene Community Ice Center in suburban St. Louis on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. MSU almost didn't make it to overtime. But with an empty net and a minute left, freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov broke out of the neutral zone and raced past a Western Michigan defender before Dorwart was wide open in front of the crease for a tying goal with 55.8 seconds left. “I think it's important for us all year long not to panic,” Dorwart said. I mean, everyone was calm. We knew we had what it took to achieve that goal. Aside from a brief period in the second period when the Spartans appeared to take control, most of the game was an uphill battle for MSU. Western Michigan got on the board first after forward Matteo Costantini fired a shot through traffic in front of MSU goalie Trey Augustine to take a 1-0 lead into the locker room after the first period. Early in the second period, MSU freshman defenseman Patrick Geary connected with sophomore forward Daniel Russell on a long pass. Russell made a great first touch by jumping on a breakaway and beat Western Michigan goaltender Cameron Rowe to put MSU on the board. The Spartans took the lead midway through the second period when junior defenseman David Gucciardi fired a slap shot from the point that beat Rowe. But as the Spartans buzzed, a penalty and subsequent Western Michigan power-play goal shifted the momentum toward the Broncos. Western Michigan would add two more even strength goals for a total of three goals in a 3:20 span to make it a 4-2 game heading into the final period. It's the NCAA tournament. So I felt like maybe we were a little nervous at first,” Davidson said. I felt like as the game went on, we kind of found our game and started making plays and you see that in the late, late second period and then in the third period and then in overtime as well. MSU's fourth line, developed by sophomore forward Tiernan Shoudy, was brutal on a forecheck and ultimately turned the Broncos over, resulting in a loose puck that came to defenseman Nash Nienhuis. The MSU captain fired a shot past Rowe from the high slot to cut the deficit to just one with 11 minutes left in regulation time. That was a very special game for us, MSU coach Adam Nightingale said. But things move quickly here. And our goal was to come here and win two hockey games. Our group has done well to remain consistent throughout the season. Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott

