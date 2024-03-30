Which college football coaches make your Mount Rushmore? Saban is easy, but who else?

A Until Saturday listener submitted a voicemail to the podcast last week asking the simple question: Who would be on your Mount Rushmore of college football coaches?

Talk about an impossible task. How can anyone whittle down a list of over a century of greatness to just four people?

David Ubben and Ari Wasserman tried it anyway. Our answers are written here. For full context, you can also listen to us and Mitch Light tackle this question on the latest edition of Until Saturday, out Friday morning, wherever you use podcasts.

There are multiple ways to answer such a big question. Who is the biggest? Who won the most? Who is the best? Who embodies the sport for you individually?

Here's who we picked and our different criteria:

Ari Wasserman's list

My approach to the Mount Rushmore assignment was to create a list that I personally identify with. To me, it's boring to just pick the coaches who have won the most games or have the best winning percentage. Anyone can do that. But who were the people I admired or helped shape the reason why the sport became my life?

As with most things I write, there will be some backlash, and I'm fully prepared for it. Just know that I went into this with the mission of personalize it and I would encourage all of you to do it that way too.

1. Nick Saban: I don't care how funky you want to get with this list, Saban has to be on it. Outside of what Bill Belichick did when the New England Patriots won six Super Bowls in a league full of teams with relatively equal talent, there is no coach I admire more. I could list the win totals and national championships Saban won or the countless other mind-blowing statistics. But Saban is bigger than that. He won during one of college football's most competitive eras, and he did so by evolving and influencing the sport every step of the way. He is the epitome of what college football coaching should represent. (Note: Bear Bryant wasn't on my list because I didn't want two Alabama coaches, though he's undoubtedly worthy.)

2. Pete Caroll: Some might object to Carroll being on the list because you could argue he's known more for what he did in the NFL than college football. But I was a West Coast kid and the USC dynasty under Carroll coincided with my early teens. I can't imagine college football without the Carroll Trojans. Yes, they won multiple national championships and were dominant on the field. But those USC teams were also so freaking cool. It wasn't just that they won; it was how they won and who they won with. Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and the countless other names will forever be ingrained in my college football fandom. The open practices, the California culture, everything. In a sport largely dominated by teams from the South, Carroll is, to me, the face of West Coast college football. There's a reason why no one has been able to match the bravado and enthusiasm of the USC teams.



Pete Carroll led USC to seven top-four finishes in nine years. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

3.Woody Hayes: I have been accused of being a prisoner of the moment, which is clearly visible on my current list. But during my 10 years on the Ohio State beat, I learned a lot about Hayes, what he stood for, the way he developed men and how he is the perfect personification of old-school in coaching. Yes, he had a short fuse that ultimately led to his demise as a coach after punching an opponent in the 1978 Gator Bowl, but I've never met anyone who played for Hayes and didn't love the man. He also won five national championships during his time at Ohio State, laying the foundation for a program that enjoyed decades of success after his departure. Hayes probably wouldn't be able to coach in the current climate. He would grab a face mask, slap his ass and get in faces in a way that is now frowned upon, but I find myself nostalgic for a period I didn't experience. When I think of the tough, old-school college football coach who loved his university and players more than himself, I think of Hayes.

4. Dabo Swinney: This one is out there. I know it is. And I had a hard time adding him to this list because his inability to adapt in the portal era is leading to a Clemson slide. But how many other coaches in modern college football have taken a solid program and turned it into an absolute juggernaut? Did anyone even come close to what he did? Every coaching hire made in the sport now is made in the hopes that the coach can duplicate what Swinney did with Clemson. There are certainly other coaches with more national titles and more wins, but the fact that he accomplished something that no one else has done lately still blows me away. I'm very opinionated about some of the things he says and how he approaches his job in 2024, but no one can ever take away what he built at Clemson. I admire him enormously for that.

David Ubbens list

My approach to this particular Mount Rushmore exercise is to tag the four coaches who represent greatness in college football in all its forms, regions and eras. I wanted it all to be represented, unlike Ari, who wanted to forget about college football before the BCS era.

1. Nick Saban: He is the greatest coach in college football history. His continued success at Alabama during the sport's most competitive era shouldn't have been possible, and he captured national titles at two SEC schools, further cementing his status as the greatest of all time. All the coaches who came before him who may have had a higher winning percentage, none of them did so in an era where things were as tough as it was for Saban.

2. Bill Snyder: The simplest case for Snyder is this: No other coach in the history of college football could have been planted in Manhattan, Kansas, in 1988 and done what Snyder did. Hayden Fry's disciple turned The Little Apple into a hismi house. In two separate stints, he ran a schedule that appeared in one bowl game and never finished in the rankings before becoming a conference champion and perennial power, maintaining success in a place where even a single dream year seemed impossible. Go back and read the iconic Sports Illustrated story Futility U, written for his first competition. Excellence at K-State is somehow taken for granted, which is the highest possible compliment for a coach who at one point captured a pair of Big 12 titles and won 11 games in six of seven seasons.



Knute Rockne went 105-12-2 at Notre Dame. (Associated Press)

3. Knute Rockne: He is one of the sport's first great coaches, taking over under less than ideal circumstances near the end of the First World War. In thirteen seasons, he lost more than one game only twice and won three national titles, posting a mark of 105-12. -5 record and turned Notre Dame football into a national phenomenon. The Four horsemenimmortalized by the great Grantland Rice, is the quintessential history of college football.

4. Eddie Robinson: Robinson took over at Grambling in 1941. He left in 1997. During those five decades, he persevered and won again and again, capturing nine HBCU national titles and 17 SWAC titles, earning a status that is synonymous with with HBCU football in a way that no other coach has. has done in its football division. For much of his career, much of the country looked down on Robinson and never thought about opportunities he probably deserved. Maybe he didn't take them after all.

He thrived where he was in a way no one ever has, embracing his own personal philosophy: Whatever league you're in, whatever level you're in, win there.

Honorable mention: Most entertaining

Steve Spurrier: He's the troll king of college football, poking and prodding everyone, infuriating those in the sport who might take themselves a little too seriously. And he was a man after our own hearts, with the willingness to always rest for a good start time. He saved the best arrows for his rivals. From telling Tennessee you can't spell Citrus without UT to noting that he enjoyed playing Georgia early in the season because he could count on a few players getting suspended for offseason shenanigans, even the fans who hated Spurrier the most had to smile in their hearts. hearts. Funny is funny. There are no Vanderbilts in the NFL, Spurrier said of his failed stint in the nation's capital.

Barry Swiss: The smuggler boy was the sport's outlaw during his decade and a half of dominance in Oklahoma. He turned the Sooners into a juggernaut on the back of his version of the wishbone. He had his flaws, but his aversion to flouting NCAA rules seems prescient in retrospect. Whenever I would call a babysitter for my kids, they would always say, Dad, call (then Oklahoma quarterback) JC Watts. I wonder if the NCAA would disapprove of paying your nanny $100 an hour, Switzer said in 1979. Today, Switzer still lives in Norman, and I can't help but appreciate his willingness to pick up the phone, so just about every time I've called him. over the past 15 years. He always has an interesting perspective on just about everything.

Mike Leach: Hal Mumme's disciple is almost single-handedly responsible for the proliferation of the spread offense in high school and college football. His offense was simple but effective and his coaching tree has all put its own spin on many of these principles as the Air Raid has evolved into something more balanced in many stops under coaches like Lincoln Riley, Sonny Dykes, Dana Holgorsen and Kliff Kingsbury. His penchant for thoughtful thoughts on everything from dating advice to mascot fights and the countless stories about his quirks are legendary. And somehow he found time to write a book about Geronimo, while in addition to being an expert on pirates, he was also active as a football coach at the university. It is still crushing that he left us too early in 2022 at the age of 61.

Lee Corso: I'm too young to remember Corso as a college football coach, but he's still a coach by trade. And no coach has provided more moments of merriment and entertainment than Corso, whose love of donning mascot heads to officially kick off fall Saturdays is a tradition he has made very much his own. He is the greatest legend in college football television history. I don't condone the language, but it's hard to imagine one day I will watch this clip of Corso in Houston and not laugh. For me it's Fowler and Herbstreit's responses. Of all the coaches on this list, Corso might be the one I love the most.

(Top photos of Nick Saban and Bill Snyder: Streeter Lecka and Jamie Squire /Getty Images)